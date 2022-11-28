ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Lakewood High School soccer team will have a game with Esperanza High School on November 28, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lakewood High School
Esperanza High School
November 28, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Yucaipa, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Yucaipa, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Chaparral High School soccer team will have a game with Yucaipa High School on December 01, 2022, 17:30:00.

YUCAIPA, CA
YUCAIPA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Laguna Hills, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Laguna Hills, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Valencia High School - Placentia soccer team will have a game with Laguna Hills High School on December 01, 2022, 17:15:00.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Monica, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Santa Monica, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Windward High School soccer team will have a game with Crossroads High School on December 01, 2022, 16:45:00.

SANTA MONICA, CA
SANTA MONICA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Diamond Bar, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Diamond Bar, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Troy High School soccer team will have a game with Diamond Bar High School on December 01, 2022, 17:15:00.

DIAMOND BAR, CA
DIAMOND BAR, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Huntington Beach, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Huntington Beach, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Newport Harbor High School soccer team will have a game with Ocean View High School on November 30, 2022, 16:45:00.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
High School Soccer PRO

San Juan Capistrano, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

San Juan Capistrano, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Laguna Beach High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Yorba Linda, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Yorba Linda, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sunny Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on November 30, 2022, 18:30:00.

YORBA LINDA, CA
YORBA LINDA, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals

Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages

After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
HEMET, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium wants accountability

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is it safe for fans to attend events at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium?. As videos continue to circulate on social media of fights breaking out during and after NFL games at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, one fan is demanding accountability after he was tossed over the railing at a Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs held Nov. 20.
INGLEWOOD, CA
High school soccer game info

