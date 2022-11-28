WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Below is a list of where you can take your pet for a picture with Santa “Paws.”

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s

Cabela’s, located at 2427 N. Greenwich Rd in Wichita, offers a free 4-inch by 6-inch photo with Santa in Santa’s Wonderland.

From now until Saturday, Dec. 24, pet owners can reserve a timeslot to get a picture of their pet with Santa.

To reserve a timeslot, click here .

If purchase a CLUB Mastercard by Saturday, Dec. 24, you can get a CLUB Member Exclusive photo package for $20.

Pets must be leashed and in possession of their owner at all times.

For more information, click here .

Kansas Humane Society

The Kansas Humane Society will be offering holiday pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas Ave .

The Kansas Humane Society will be offering holiday pictures without Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Naftzger Park.

Walk-ups are welcome.

A basic picture package includes a 5-minute photo session in front of a custom-built Santa’s Workshop for $25, where you will recieve one digital photo via email.

You can add on a set of holiday cards with a festive border for $30. The add-on includes a set of 20 glossy 5-inch by 7-inch cards that are printed on the front side only. They will be available for pick up at KHS a week after the photo session. The KHS will contact you to pick them up when the cards are ready.

The Kansas Humane Society is welcoming pets of all kinds to partake in pictures. All pets must be leashed, including cats, rabbits, etc.

For more information, click here .

PetSmart

Three Wichita PetSmart locations, at 533 S. Tracy St , 3615 N. Rock Rd and 11739 East Kellogg Dr , will be offering a free photo of your pet with Santa.

Pictures can be taken from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 5, Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Dec. 19.

Photos can be taken on a personal device or on a store device, which will then be delivered via email.

PetSmart welcomes all pets in accordance with its pet policy .

For more information, click here .

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

You can get your pup’s picture taken with Santa at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, located at 9747 E 21st St N #131 in Wichita.

Photos are taking place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Pictures can be taken for $10. All proceeds will go toward Kansas R-9 ResQ.

For more information, click here .

KSN will work on adding more pet-friendly holiday events as new information becomes available. Did we miss one? Let us know by emailing us at connect3news@ksn.com .

