Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Tigers get revenge on Little Rock

Auburn returned home after their Las Vegas tournament to take on Little Rock, earning a firm 70-48 victory. The Tigers maintained control the entire game never losing the lead. Romi Levy also made her first start of the season and got her second double-double of the season. “Yesterday, I told...
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

First up, I want to talk a little about Georgia’s rival, the cow college in Lee County. The Auburn Tigers got played by Jimmy Sexton to get Lane Kiffin a contract extension to keep him in Ole Miss until Saban retires, and they then pivoted and hired Hugh Freeze.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Freeze officially introduced in press conference

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Auburn held a press conference introducing Hugh Freeze as the program’s 31st head football coach. Freeze was introduced by Director of Athletics John Cohen, who led the coaching search and ultimately announced Freeze’s hiring on Monday, Nov. 28. Athletics staff, family and friends of...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Auburn top five announced

Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football fans detest AL.com’s inflammatory Hugh Freeze cartoon

Auburn football fans couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing AL.com depict Hugh Freeze in the most hatefully shaming way — sharing a cartoon on its official Twitter page of a shadowy figure in a van asking where on the Plains he could find a ‘Christian escort service’ seemingly titled ‘Auburn could have had a Cadillac’…
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

EDITORIAL | Auburn, where do your loyalities lie?

On Oct. 31, Auburn University named its 16th Athletic Director, John Cohen, with a new mission to flip the script on the old saying “Just Auburn being Auburn.”. The question for Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen and President Chris Roberts now is this: What do you want “Auburn being Auburn” to mean?
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn

Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Auburn officially introduced Hugh Freeze as its new head coach this Tuesday. During the introductory press conference, Freeze said he has tremendous respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, their friendship won't prevent him from embracing the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. "I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and...
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs

A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
TALLASSEE, AL
AL.com

Chelsea Andrews: Auburn never asked about Hugh Freeze messages defending Liberty’s Ian McCaw

Auburn did not contact former Liberty student Chelsea Andrews as part of its vetting process in hiring Hugh Freeze. Andrews is a sexual assault survivor. She tweeted in July about Freeze, the former Liberty head football coach, sending her an unsolicited direct message defending his boss, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw. Andrews had been critical of the way the school handled a number of sexual assault allegations. Andrews, then identified as Jane Doe 7, was one of more than 20 plaintiffs who sued Liberty for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in a lawsuit that has since been settled. Liberty is currently under a Department of Education federal investigation into how it has handled student reports of sexual assault.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
sylacauganews.com

SL Alabama donates $1 million to Central Alabama Community College

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Central Alabama Community College (CACC) recently received a $1 million donation from automotive parts manufacturer SL Alabama to go towards workforce development projects. SL Alabama, which began its Alexander City operations in 2005, produces headlights, taillights, and mirrors for Hyundai and Kia. Kyungsoo Koo, the...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

