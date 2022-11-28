ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Crystal River High School soccer team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on November 28, 2022, 16:30:00.

Crystal River High School
Nature Coast Tech High School
November 28, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Soccer PRO

Apopka, December 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lake Minneola High School soccer team will have a game with Apopka High School on December 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
APOPKA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

St. Petersburg, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gibbs High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School - St. Petersburg on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Scorebook Live

Pasco County 2022 All-SAC football teams announced

The Pasco County School Board’s athletic department has released the Sunshine Athletic Conference (SAC) fall sports teams and below is the East and West county high school football selections.  (These selections were not made by SBLive Sports Florida) West Pasco All-SAC Teams Coach of the ...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon

These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Pinellas County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One Pinellas County woman is officially a millionaire after purchasing a lucky ticket from Publix. The Florida Lottery announced that 69-year-old Carmelina Cordero from Largo won the "$1,000 a Week for Life" prize from the "CASH4LIFE" draw game. She chose to receive her winnings as...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Happy holidays? Florida school district walks back decision to nix Hanukkah presentation

A spokesperson for the district said officials a ‘trying to be careful’ in light of the new Parents’ Bill of Rights. Pasco County Schools says it has reversed its decision denying a mother’s request to give a Hanukkah presentation to her son’s fifth grade class after reporters contacted the district for an explanation. And the initial decision blocking the presentation cited Florida’s relatively new Parents’ Bill of Rights law.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities

3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

St. Johns Martini Bar debuts Thursday in Crystal River

Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern. Not content with that, Palmes decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco

It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

