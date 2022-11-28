ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, CA

Delhi, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Stone Ridge Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Delhi High School on November 28, 2022, 15:30:00.

Stone Ridge Christian High School
Delhi High School
November 28, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Riverbank, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Millennium High School soccer team will have a game with Riverbank High School on December 01, 2022, 17:30:00.
RIVERBANK, CA
Castaic, December 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Golden Valley High School - Merced soccer team will have a game with Castaic High School on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
CASTAIC, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
STOCKTON, CA
montanarightnow.com

Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California

Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
SIDNEY, MT
mercedcountytimes.com

Realtor gives back with ‘I Love Merced’ campaign

Local Realtor Tami Davidson has been marketing ‘I Love My Merced’ bumper stickers this year to promote the city and bring about some positive vibes among those who live or have lived here. Recently, she made a donation to the Junior Sailing program at Lake Yosemite organized by the Lake Yosemite Sailing Association (LYSA).
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on SR-165 Near Los Banos

Authorities in Merced County reported a fatality following a recent car vs. motorcycle crash near Los Banos. The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Mervel Avenue, officials indicated in a press release. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Los Banos. In...
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   No further information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Harbor Wholesale Acquires MTC Distributing

Combined companies can service customers from Canadian border to north of Los Angeles. Pacific Northwest family-owned independent distributor Harbor Wholesale has acquired Modesto, Calif.-based MTC Distributing Co. According to the companies, their “combined 200 years of market leadership forms the premier customer-focused and family-owned distribution company on the West Coast.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car

Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Modesto's State Route 132 West Project | Need to know

MODESTO, Calif. — The State Route 132 West project has been a goal for the city of Modesto for 60 years. Highway 132 currently runs through streets in Modesto, causing issues with congestion, shipping, and even pollution due to idling vehicles. The project is supposed to make the area safer and keep trucks moving by relieving some of the traffic on Maze Boulevard.
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Automobile fan in Merced has reasons to be thankful

We should be very thankful for many things all around us. But for some folks the fourth Thursday of November is the only time of the year that Thanksgiving is observed. I think thankfulness should be a daily occurrence and practiced many times each day. I have many things I...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
TRACY, CA
ModestoView

GoDowntown Modesto – Cruisers Toy Drive

The Modesto Cruisers Council has a toy drive at the Graffiti USA Museum Dec. 17, 10-2 pm. Please also support the drive to have the cruising ban lifted and attend the regular city council meetings Dec. 6 & 13. Look for our amazing local Low Riders at the Holiday Celebration of Lights parade Dec.3. Check it out as a couple of our Modesto City Councilpeople are going to be in Lowriders this year.
MODESTO, CA
