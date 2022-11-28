The Clarkston School Board has voted to go ahead with a bond seeking voter approval to build a new high school. The Lewiston Tribune reports the board decided to put the bond on the ballot April 25th rather than sometime in February to allow more time to get information to voters and allow for some time after the holiday season. Ballots are mailed out several weeks before the vote, which means the bond would have to be finalized in January if the vote was to be held in February.

