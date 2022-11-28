Read full article on original website
koze.com
Update From Moscow Police Regarding Murders of Four UI Students
MOSCOW, ID – EVENING UPDATE: The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. CLARIFICATION @ 7:15 P.M.:. Conflicting information has been released over the past 24 hours. The...
koze.com
Moscow Murder Victims’ Cars Being Moved to Secure Location
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department says as part of its ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, there is an increase in detective activity and tow trucks in the 1100 block of King Road. The Department posted the information on its Facebook page early this afternoon. Investigators are moving five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a “more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” officials say.
koze.com
Moscow Police Attempting to Clear Up Addt’l Rumors Regarding Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is again attempting to clear up rumors going around on social media regarding a February death and reports of a car reportedly being processed as part of the investigation into the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students. Little information has...
koze.com
REMINDER: Vigil For Murdered U of I Students Begins at 5:00 p.m. (LIVESTREAM)
MOSCOW, ID – An hour-long vigil is planned at 5:00 p.m. this afternoon in the University of Idaho’s ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center to honor the four recently killed students — Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves. The students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s campus. No one has been arrested and the murder weapon has not been found, according to law enforcement, who say this was a “targeted” attack.
koze.com
Multiple Fentanyl Arrests in the Past Week
LEWISTON, ID – The Lewis-Clark Valley has seen a rise in fentanyl-related arrests over the past week. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed several cases between November 21st and today, according to a press release. During the investigations, more than 1300 fentanyl pills were discovered. From the...
koze.com
UI Considering Posthumous Degrees For Murdered Students
MOSCOW, ID – The University of Idaho is looking into possibly awarding posthumous degrees to the four students who were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s Moscow campus. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told KOZE.com they are considering recognizing the academic success of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.
koze.com
Community Gathers For Vigil For Murdered UI Students (LISTEN)
MOSCOW, ID – Students, families, faculty and staff, and supporters of the University of Idaho gathered in the Kibbie Dome this afternoon to honor the memory of four students who were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the campus. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were brutally stabbed to death by a fixed-blade knife, officials say. The killer has not been identified.
koze.com
Local Towns to Share in DEQ Awards of Nearly $60 Million
BOISE, ID – Lewiston, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, and Kooskia are among the entities which will share in grants worth $59.2 million for drinking water and wastewater systems. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the construction grants to 11 towns as part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative.
koze.com
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
koze.com
Community Vigils Planned For Four University of Idaho Students
MOSCOW, ID – An hour-long vigil is planned at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon in the University of Idaho’s ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center to honor the four recently killed students — Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves. The students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s campus. No one has been arrested and the murder weapon has not been found, according to law enforcement, who say this was a “targeted” attack.
koze.com
At-Risk/Missing Indigenous Person Alert For Pullman Teen
PULLMAN, WA – The Washington State Patrol has issued an At-Risk/Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old girl from Pullman. If you know the whereabouts of Natayla Greene, call 911.
koze.com
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
koze.com
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
koze.com
Lewiston Firefighters Respond to HAZMAT Call on Snake River Avenue (VIDEO)
LEWISTON, ID – Lewiston Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation in the 2500 block of Snake River Avenue at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. A female driver had reportedly run over a snow-covered “street closed” sign with her car and it cut her fuel line. She then pulled over in the KOZE parking lot. There was no other damage to the vehicle and no injuries.
koze.com
Camas: The Sacred Food of the Nez Perce Documentary Shown in Moscow Tomorrow
MOSCOW, ID – As part of Native American Heritage Month, the Kenworthy Performing Art Centre in Moscow will have a showing of the film, “Camas: The Sacred Food of the Nez Perce (Nimiipuu). The documentary, which airs at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow evening, shares the historical and cultural significance of the Camas plant to the Nez Perce people. The event is presented by the Washington State University and University of Idaho Native American Student Centers.
koze.com
Orofino To Host Farm and Ranch Workshop Dec. 8
OROFINO — The University of Idaho’s Clearwater County Extension office will host a workshop for landowners about farm and forest health on December 8thh in Orofino. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will be conducted at the Ponderosa Restraurant, located at 220 Michigan Ave. in Orofino. Topics include controlling herbicide-resistant grassy weeds in crops, new plants on the noxious weed list and other forest and land issues, and an update will be given on the 2021 chronic wasting disease of whitetail deer in Idaho.
koze.com
Public Invited to Lions Club Star Lighting Friday @ Riverport Brewery (LISTEN)
CLARKSTON, WA – The Asotin Lions Club invites the public to join them for chili and beverages in celebration of the annual lighting of the Lewis-Clark Valley Star. The event, which includes a diaper and baby wipe drive, will take place beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Riverport Brewing Company in Clarkston.
koze.com
36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade This Weekend
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is this Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors are Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling.
koze.com
Clarkston School Board Votes to Seek Bond for New High School
The Clarkston School Board has voted to go ahead with a bond seeking voter approval to build a new high school. The Lewiston Tribune reports the board decided to put the bond on the ballot April 25th rather than sometime in February to allow more time to get information to voters and allow for some time after the holiday season. Ballots are mailed out several weeks before the vote, which means the bond would have to be finalized in January if the vote was to be held in February.
koze.com
LC State Cross Country Adds Four Idaho Products to 2023 Squad
LEWISTON, ID – Four Idaho student-athletes have been added to the 2023 Lewis-Clark State College Women’s Cross Country roster. Head Coach Mike Collins announced the signing of Kelsey Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer, and Aubree Williams to the Warriors team. “We are excited about all four of these...
