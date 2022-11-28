ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
invezz.com

Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”

Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
kalkinemedia.com

Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold dips as dollar ticks up on China COVID risks

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, as investors preferred the safe-haven dollar amid protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,750.20 per ounce, as of 0745 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,750.10. The dollar index was up...
kitco.com

Gold, silver see mild safe-haven demand on China worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Some safe-haven demand...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
kalkinemedia.com

Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
The Associated Press

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally amid bullish outside markets, dovish Powell

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday, with gold notching...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes

(Reuters) - Gold touched a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes ahead. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,774.62 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, and hit its highest level since Nov. 16....
kitco.com

Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely

(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
kalkinemedia.com

Asian shares rise, dollar sways as slowing rate hike looms

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the pace...
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
kalkinemedia.com

HSBC will have to share custody with JPMorgan of $52 billion in gold bars

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52-billion stash of gold. The change, which begins on Dec. 6, is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view. U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years in Nov. *. Indexes end: S&P 500 -0.08%, Nasdaq +0.13%, Dow -0.56%. (Updates...
coinchapter.com

Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.

