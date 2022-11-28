Read full article on original website
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”
Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
US stocks rally, dollar retreats as Powell shifts tone on rate hikes
Wall Street stocks soared and the dollar fell Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a shift from the central bank's aggressive policy to counter inflation. But Powell warned that policy will likely still have to remain tight "for some time" to restore price stability.
Gold dips as dollar ticks up on China COVID risks
(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, as investors preferred the safe-haven dollar amid protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,750.20 per ounce, as of 0745 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,750.10. The dollar index was up...
Gold, silver see mild safe-haven demand on China worries
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Some safe-haven demand...
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
Gold has a path to $2,000 and silver to $25 in the second half of 2023 - Bank of America
However, gold still has a solid path to $2,000 by the end of the year, according to the...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
Gold, silver rally amid bullish outside markets, dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday, with gold notching...
Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold touched a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes ahead. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,774.62 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, and hit its highest level since Nov. 16....
Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely
(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
Asian shares rise, dollar sways as slowing rate hike looms
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. In an eagerly-awaited speech, Powell said the central bank could scale back the pace...
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
HSBC will have to share custody with JPMorgan of $52 billion in gold bars
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52-billion stash of gold. The change, which begins on Dec. 6, is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake...
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies, stocks climb as dollar slides after Powell speech
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stock indexes jumped on Wednesday as commodity prices rose and dollar slid after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signaled slower pace of interest-rate hikes as early as next month to battle inflation. The dollar index =USD dropped nearly 1%. The...
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view. U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years in Nov. *. Indexes end: S&P 500 -0.08%, Nasdaq +0.13%, Dow -0.56%. (Updates...
Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.
