Read full article on original website
Related
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
Obituary – Lesa Rasure
Lesa Rasure, age 64, of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on November 29, 2022, at Sunny Springs Nursing Home. Lesa was born on January 12, 1958, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Quinton and Ann (Humphrey) Rasure. She worked as a furniture builder. Lesa loved photography and collecting cards. She is...
Thomas Mathew McLemore
Funeral services for Thomas Mathew McLemore, Jr., age 98, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Carrington officiating. Military graveside Honors by the Hopkins County Military Coalition will follow at Mahoney Cemetery with Gary Tubbs, Greg Scott, Mitch Ramsey, Mike Misse, Casey Phillips, Josh Davis and Heath McCraw serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Parker, Joe Douglas, Durwood Smith, Merle Spence and the South Side Church of Christ Elders. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Timothy Burton
Funeral service for Timothy Burton, age 59 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Bethal Cemetery with Adam Martin, Mike Wolmack, Tim Schulz, Travis White and Michael Harper serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Burton passed away on November 26, 2022 at his residence.
Golden Ager Tree Needs More Angels
December 1st, 2022 – The Adopt a Golden Ager tree at the Sulphur Springs Senior Center still has around 30 people that still need to be adopted. The majority of applications have been sent and returned, but more trickle in each day. Examples of requests for the Seniors run from deodorant to ‘take me fishing’.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive Under Way Dec. 1-2 At Walmart
Priority Deadline to Register for Toy Assistance Continues Through Dec. 2. Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive kicked offed of this morning at 7 a.m. in Walmart parking lot and will continue through Dec. 2, 2022. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department,...
Information From an English Class on the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center English Instructor Ken Haley gives students Keith Kirkland and Mykala Maddox a little help during a recent class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924. Paris...
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
Emory And Garland Men Killed In Wrong-Way Turnpike Crash
A 62-year-old Emory man and 24-year-old Garland man were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way turnpike crash in Dallas County early Tuesday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Preliminary investigation reports by DPS Trooper L. Walter indicate a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Troy Coates of Emory was...
5th Annual Hopkins County Chamber Christmas Ornament Celebrates Heritage Park
If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!. The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there...
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
Tyler PD sergeant retiring after 11 years
TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Police Department are honoring one of their own as they celebrate the retirement of Sergeant Wendell Gardner. Sgt. Gardner started his career at the Tyler Police Department in March of 1998. He went from a career as a Registered Nurse to joining his three brothers, three of them being officers and one being a dispatcher, at the Tyler Police Department.
Helen Ruth Hall Wright
Helen Ruth Hall Wright, age 85, was born to the parentage of Mr. Arthur “Tet” and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall on May 7, 1937. Helen passed away on November 17, 2022, at Carriage House Nursing Home. Helen was educated and graduated in Mount Sterling Schools in East Caney Community with the Class of 1955.
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
A Year in Review – Better Living for Texans
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, j[email protected]. Editor’s note: This is the 3rd in a series of program impacts, provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health – Hopkins County. Relevance. Better Living for Texans is...
Hopkins County Historical Commission And Appraisal District Board Members Reappointed
The Commissioners Court also approved the reappointment of officers and members to Hopkins County Historical Commission as well as a representative for Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors and other items. Historical Commission. All selected indicated they are willing to serve on the County Historical Commission, according to the...
Chapel Hill ISD mourns elementary student who died in wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the death of a Wise Elementary student who died in a wreck over Thanksgiving break. In a message to the district, Superintendent Lamond Dean said Daniela Nevaeh Ramirez was involved in a crash and “with tremendous sadness” informed the district of her […]
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 1