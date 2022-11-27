ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres mourns the passing of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner

Gaylord Perry, who won two Cy Young Awards as baseball's best pitcher, including once with the San Diego Padres, died today at 84. "Gaylord Perry was a consistent workhorse and a memorable figure in his Hall of Fame career, highlighted by his 314 wins and 3,534 strikeouts in 22 years,'' Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "He will be remembered among the most accomplished San Francisco Giants ever,
