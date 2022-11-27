Gaylord Perry, who won two Cy Young Awards as baseball's best pitcher, including once with the San Diego Padres, died today at 84. "Gaylord Perry was a consistent workhorse and a memorable figure in his Hall of Fame career, highlighted by his 314 wins and 3,534 strikeouts in 22 years,'' Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "He will be remembered among the most accomplished San Francisco Giants ever,

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO