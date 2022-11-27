Aaron Rodgers thumb injury, explained: Why Packers QB has been playing with fracture suffered in Week 5

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers details rib injury, expects to play next week if tests check out
After sustaining a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects to play next week if further testing comes back positive.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers QB depth chart: Jordan Love plays well vs. Eagles after Aaron Rodgers injury
If the Packers' path to the playoffs was described as an uphill battle before the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Eagles, it could perhaps be described as staring up at a cliff after. Green Bay fell in Philadelphia 40-33 to drop to 4-8 on the season. That record puts...
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Says He’s Good To Go For Bears Game
The Green Bay Packers are technically still alive, and Aaron Rodgers received good injury news, so the quarterback has declared himself good to go for Sunday. Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, fearing he might have punctured a lung. The lung was OK, but Rodgers on Sunday said he’d need to undergo more tests before determining his status for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
With the NFL season flying by, we roll into December and creep ever closer to the fantasy football playoffs. Every lineup decision at this point can make or break the season, so making the right call at D/ST takes on more importance each week. Our Week 13 fantasy defense rankings will help guide you to the right decisions, regardless of whether you have a top D/ST on your roster or you're looking for a waiver-wire streamer to help get you by for one week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Steelers vs. Colts free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable
The Steelers-Colts game might get the primetime spotlight on "Monday Night Football," but the game itself isn't appointment viewing. Both Pittsburgh (3-7) and Indianapolis (4-6-1) enter Monday's meeting on the outside looking into the NFL playoffs. The Steelers find themselves at the bottom of the competitive AFC North, while the Colts somehow are in second place in the South to the 7-3 Titans.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is the next 'Manningcast'? Full TV schedule, info for 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli'
Only one week remains before NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning return to grace the screens of "Monday Night Football" fans. The Manning brothers took a month-long hiatus from the "MNF" alternate broadcast, the last week of which will be the Week 12 meeting between the Steelers and Colts. Following that, they will return for a three-week stretch on "MNF," providing insight, witty banter and jokes galore.
ng-sportingnews.com
Troy Aikman, Joe Buck jab putrid Colts offense on 'Monday Night Football': 'Somebody put a call in to Beyonce'
There's offensive futility, and then there's whatever the Colts did in the first half of "Monday Night Football." The Matt Ryan-led offense haven't exactly lit the world on fire in 2022 — after all, its performance led to the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich — and it has drawn the ire of of fans and broadcasters alike.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jeff Saturday bemoans late-game time management in Colts' loss to Steelers: 'I wish I had that third down back'
Jeff Saturday fell to 1-2 as Colts head coach Monday, dropping a primetime matchup to the Steelers 24-17. Marring the loss was some bizarre late-game clock management that saw Saturday seemingly being overly conservative with his timeouts. With under a minute left in the game and all three timeouts remaining,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Kyren Williams, Mike White, Jordan Mason among potential breakouts
As injuries continue to ramp up and two more bye weeks remain, fantasy owners are on the hunt for underrated sleepers who can overperform relative to their projections. In the penultimate week of the fantasy regular season, finding a waiver-wire gem or bench stash who you can ride into the fantasy football playoffs is vitally important, and our Week 13 fantasy sleeper picks, including Kyren Williams, Jordan Mason, and Mike White, can help you fill in the gaps and outscore your opponent.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The less said about the Steelers and Colts' respective seasons, the better. Neither side has been able to find a rhythm while struggling to mount back-to-back good displays. That's reflected in the records: Pittsburgh sits at 3-7, Indianapolis at 4-6-1. Nevertheless, a national television showcase is always an alluring proposition....
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury not worried about job security after Chargers loss: 'Our best football is in front of us'
The Cardinals suffered a disappointing 25-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, a defeat that dropped the home team to 4-8 on the season — and raised questions as to the job security of fourth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona took a 24-17 lead with 11:31 remaining in the game,...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 13: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
After a chaotic Thanksgiving slate that saw many of the NFL's best offenses play on the holiday, the Week 13 NFL DFS main slate returns to normal. We're back to just three stand-alone games, per usual, while just two teams — the Cardinals and Panthers — will be on bye. That will create a strong pool of potential picks for daily fantasy football players. It will also heighten the need for boom-or-bust stacks and lineup differentiation if you want to hit it big in DraftKings and FanDuel contests.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Comments / 0