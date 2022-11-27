Read full article on original website
In Memory: Helen Gillespie Plaia, Age 80
Helen Gillespie Plaia of Weston, CT and formerly of Rye, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 25, 2022 from lung cancer. Helen was born on January 15, 1942 in New Rochelle, NY. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Helen is survived by her children, Dean, Greg (Marianne) and Jennifer Carberry and her grandsons, James Plaia, Michael and Ryan Carberry, and was predeceased by her daughter, Lee Ann, and her grandson, Timmy. She is survived by her sister Jane Steinthal (Jack) and sister-in-law, Meli Martin (Mike) and predeceased by her five siblings, George J. Gillespie, III, Peter Gillespie, Mary Sandzen, Dorothy Duffy and Barbara Childs. Helen was an aunt to 23 nieces and nephews and a mother-in-spirit to many more.
myrye.com
In Memory: Maria Rose Alimena, Age 97
Maria Rose Alimena, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 at the age of 97 at her home in Rye, NY. She was grateful to have lived a long and rewarding life. She was born on May 23, 1925 in Everett, MA to A. Marino and Filomena Mazzone. She attended Everett Public Schools then graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1947 with a degree in Biology.
myrye.com
In Memory: Joan G. Williams
Joan Williams was born in Chicago in 1931 and remained a Midwest gal at heart. She married, had two children and the family moved to Rye, NY in 1965. During the next nearly 60 years, she was an active member in the community, but was never one to boast of her accomplishments that touched many lives. She was quite involved in the local Girl Scout council as a troop leader overseeing skills, crafts, camping events and so many service projects.
myrye.com
PD Arrests Resident for Assault and Criminal Mischief
Rye PD arrested a resident on Wednesday for assault and criminal mischief after responding to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road. Police investigating revealed that Patrick Michael Cox, age 53 and a resident of Rye, got into a...
myrye.com
Osborn Pavilion Named a “Best Nursing Home” by U.S. News
The Osborn Pavilion in Rye has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report, receiving a 5/5 overall rating. It is one of only five skilled nursing facilities in Westchester County to achieve the designation this year. The Osborn offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, in addition to The Osborn Pavilion nursing home on its 56-acre arboretum campus.
myrye.com
Latimer & Parker Town Hall @ County Budget
County Executive George Latimer County Legislator Catherine Parker will hold a virtual town hall/public hearing on Westchester County’s proposed 2023 budget on Thursday, December 1st at 8pm. According to Parker, highlights for the budget include a tax cut of $6 million dollars to the tax levy, $90 million dollars...
myrye.com
Human Rights Commission Looking for Award Nominations
The Rye City Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Human Rights Awards through this Friday, December 2nd. The Rye Human Rights Commission will present two awards later in December. The first recognizes an individual (18+) or organization whose eﬀorts in 2022 have made an important contribution to fostering human rights and/or relations in Rye City. Individuals who live or work in Rye City are eligible.
myrye.com
Rotary Collects Food, Diapers for Local Pantries
The Rye Rotary Club has collected over 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and 1,200 disposable diapers during its annual food and diaper drive conducted throughout the month of November. The non-perishables were delivered last weekend to several local non-profit organizations including Bread of Life and The Carver Center. “The...
