Helen Gillespie Plaia of Weston, CT and formerly of Rye, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 25, 2022 from lung cancer. Helen was born on January 15, 1942 in New Rochelle, NY. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Helen is survived by her children, Dean, Greg (Marianne) and Jennifer Carberry and her grandsons, James Plaia, Michael and Ryan Carberry, and was predeceased by her daughter, Lee Ann, and her grandson, Timmy. She is survived by her sister Jane Steinthal (Jack) and sister-in-law, Meli Martin (Mike) and predeceased by her five siblings, George J. Gillespie, III, Peter Gillespie, Mary Sandzen, Dorothy Duffy and Barbara Childs. Helen was an aunt to 23 nieces and nephews and a mother-in-spirit to many more.

WESTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO