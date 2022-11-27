ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Belgium vs Morocco final score, result: Atlas Lions claim stunning win to edge towards World Cup knockouts

By Tim Oscroft
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts

Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike -  Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
Sporting News

Netherlands vs Qatar World Cup confirmed lineups as Depay starts for La Oranje

The Netherlands are in pole position at the top of Group A but they must keep their focus against the already knocked-out hosts Qatar to secure a last-16 spot. This will be Qatar's final game at their first World Cup, becoming only the second host nation to crash out in the group stages after losing to Ecuador and Senegal.
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
worldboxingnews.net

Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
New York Post

Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Sporting News

Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
The Spun

Families Of World Cup Team Have Reportedly Been Threatened

Tomorrow marks the start of the third and final round of group stage games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But for the players of one team, there's apparently the specter of serious consequences depending on their behavior this week. According to CNN's Sam Kiley, the families of the Iran...
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy