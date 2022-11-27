ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV

Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
COLORADO STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

How Dems can Make Colorado Safe Again | BRAUCHLER

The aftermath of the blue wave sweeping over Colorado’s midterm elections three weeks ago includes a harder-left General Assembly in 2023 than we have seen in my memory. Previously, I predicted in these pages what I believed this overwhelmingly Progressive legislature likely would do to an already weakened, besieged and overburdened criminal justice system trying to be effective while awash in a crime tsunami. Here are the legislative “shoulds” and “should nots”— the changes to the law that will make a timely difference, both good and bad.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park

"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways

This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
DENVER, CO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy