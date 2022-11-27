Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Polis goes nuke on liberal TV
Gov. Jared Polis went nuke on national TV. He should keep it up to help Colorado achieve its aggressive emission-reduction goals. The issue arose during the governor’s recent appearance on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” during a discussion about renewable energy and the governor’s goals for emission reductions.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: From swing to safe, why Colorado is no longer a purple state
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. This November’s midterm elections definitively proved what many political analysts and armchair pundits have been saying for years: Colorado is now a blue state.
Colorado national park now requires masks because of rising COVID
COVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado. In fact, if you visit Great Sand Dunes National Park, masks are required in all buildings at the park due to increased COVID transmission rates in Alamosa County.
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Mandatory recount officially ordered in Boebert-Frisch race
Adam Frisch has already conceded the race to Lauren Boebert, and the past has shown a recount is unlikely to change the outcome.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Should Colorado’s red flag law be expanded?
In the wake of the Club Q shooting, Gov. Jared Polis suggested that more people in the state should be able to file to have a potentially dangerous person surrender their guns.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
coloradopolitics.com
How Dems can Make Colorado Safe Again | BRAUCHLER
The aftermath of the blue wave sweeping over Colorado’s midterm elections three weeks ago includes a harder-left General Assembly in 2023 than we have seen in my memory. Previously, I predicted in these pages what I believed this overwhelmingly Progressive legislature likely would do to an already weakened, besieged and overburdened criminal justice system trying to be effective while awash in a crime tsunami. Here are the legislative “shoulds” and “should nots”— the changes to the law that will make a timely difference, both good and bad.
Mask requirement returns at Colorado national park
"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19. The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination...
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
coloradosun.com
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
All but one GOP candidate for major statewide office outperformed Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District this year, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of 2022 election results. The analysis, first reported Tuesday in The Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, refutes the congresswoman’s claim that...
americanmilitarynews.com
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
skyhinews.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials find no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, Colorado Parks...
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways
This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 2