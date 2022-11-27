No. 22 Maryland (7-0) atNo. 16 Illinois (6-1) COLLEGE PARK, MD - It's a top-25 battle on Friday night as the No. 22 men's basketball team hosts No. 16 Illinois to open Big Ten conference play at the XFINITY Center. The game will be the annual Gold Rush game with fans encouraged to wear yellow. The Terps are coming off a 79-54 win at Louisville on Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Friday's opening tip against the Illini is slated for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on BTN. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO