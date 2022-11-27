ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Miller Sinks Game-Winning Jumper As Time Runs Out, No. 20 Terps Top No. 7 Notre Dame 74-72

SOUTH BEND, IN -- Diamond Miller hit a one-legged jumper as time expired and No. 20 Maryland came away with a dramatic 74-72 win at No. 7 Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the program's 26th win over a Top-10 opponent since Brenda Frese took over in 2002-03. It was the Terps' first road win over a top-10 team since Dec. 1, 2016 when they topped No. 7 Louisville.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Top-25 Battle: No. 22 Men's Hoops Hosts No. 16 Illinois On Friday Night

No. 22 Maryland (7-0) atNo. 16 Illinois (6-1) COLLEGE PARK, MD - It's a top-25 battle on Friday night as the No. 22 men's basketball team hosts No. 16 Illinois to open Big Ten conference play at the XFINITY Center. The game will be the annual Gold Rush game with fans encouraged to wear yellow. The Terps are coming off a 79-54 win at Louisville on Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Friday's opening tip against the Illini is slated for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on BTN. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Impact Of A Scholarship: Daniel Oquendo

Danny Oquendo, or Daniel as he's known as now, a two-sport varsity student-athlete and double major, made the most of his four years at the University of Maryland. While in College Park, the football and track athlete sprinted his way to school records and athletics leadership roles, in addition to excellence off the field. All of his accomplishments at Maryland led the 2008 graduate to his current position as an executive at a leading global bank.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Seven Terps Garner All-Big Ten Honors on Defense & Special Teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior kicker Chad Ryland has been named Second Team All-Big Ten and six other Terps garnered honorable mention all-conference accolades as the league announced its honorees on defensive and special teams on Tuesday. Ryland was voted a second team selection by the coaches, while the media...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

