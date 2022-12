St. Bonaventure, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure closed out a back-and-forth game by hitting all 10 of its free throw attempts in the final minute, holding on for a 71-64 victory on its home floor over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. In a game that saw nine ties and six lead changes, the Blue Raiders led for over 60 percent of the game, but the Bonnies claimed the lead with just under two minutes left and held on in front of a raucous crowd.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO