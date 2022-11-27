Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
torquenews.com
4 Things To Know About The Subaru Outback Before You Buy A New Midsize SUV
Why should SUV shoppers consider buying the 2023 Subaru Outback? Check out some essential things you didn't know about the Outback before you buy a midsize SUV. Midsize SUV shoppers have a lot of good choices, but which new vehicle is the best for you? If you are concerned about safety, keep reading. The Outback recently picked up a global safety award, the Car Safety Performance Five Star Award, that's only given to the safest cars. It could help you decide if you should pick the Outback.
torquenews.com
The Top 20 New SUVs That Will Go Over 200K Miles - Subaru Has Only One Model
Which automaker makes the longest-lasting cars? According to a new report from iSeeCars, they picked the top twenty new SUVs that will go over 200,000 miles. There's only one Subaru model that made the list. Check out the best SUVs here. Does Subaru make the longest-lasting cars? According to a...
torquenews.com
The Wait Time For Your New Subaru Forester And Crosstrek Just Dropped
Subaru announced production of the 2023 Forester and 2023 Crosstrek is up significantly. See what it means for U.S. customers who are waiting or will buy a new model this month. Subaru Corporation announced today that production at its Gunma plant in Japan, where they manufacture the 2023 Subaru Forester...
torquenews.com
How To Give The Subaru Forester Wilderness A Next Level Upgrade This Winter
If you own a Subaru Forester Wilderness, you are ready to play in the snow. Here is how you can upgrade the already snow-ready model and take it to the next level. The 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness arrives now at U.S. retailers. It's just in time to take the snow-ready compact SUV out to play in deep snow. You don't need to upgrade the Wilderness trim, but if you want to take it to the next level, there's a good option.
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
torquenews.com
Six of the Top Ten Longest-Lasting Vehicles Are Toyotas
A new study shows just how long-lasting the Toyota brand’s models are in comparison to their peers. A new study released by iSeeCars shows that Toyota makes six of the top-ten-ranked vehicles for longevity. Among the top 20 vehicles, ten are Toyotas. Toyota has long made quality, reliability, and durability its main focus areas. What we found interesting is the wide range of different Toyota models that make the list.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Study - Toyota Hybrids Offer Twice the Lifespan of Tesla Model S or Nissan Leaf EVs
A new study looking at the longevity of vehicles offers an interesting comparison between Toyota hybrids and battery-electric vehicles from Tesla and Nissan. Researchers from iSeeCars have recently concluded a study that was designed to rank vehicles by longest potential lifespan. One surprising fact from the study is that the Tesla Model S and Nissan Leaf battery-electric vehicles seem to have less than half the expected potential lifespan of many Toyota hybrid models.
torquenews.com
The New Subaru Solterra EV Just Picked Up Its Second Global Safety Award
The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV picked up its second global award. Check out its latest five-star safety performance and what it means for electric compact SUV buyers. Is the new 2023 Subaru Solterra all-electric SUV a safe vehicle for customers? The new Solterra EV earned a five-star safety award from JNCAP in Japan earlier this month. Now Subaru Corporation reports that Solterra was awarded the maximum five stars from the 2022 European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) safety performance test.
torquenews.com
2023 Vs. Next-Generation - Read This Before You Buy The Subaru Crosstrek
Should you consider the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek? Subaru says three things set it apart from the competition. Check out the new driving upgrades and see if it's worth the wait for the all-new small SUV. Should you wait for the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek or buy the 2023 model?...
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
torquenews.com
Jeep Jazzes Up the 2023 Compass With a Turbocharged Engine
Jeep adds a turbocharger and more horsepower to the 2023 Jeep Compass. Jeep redesigned the Compass 4x4 in 2022, really upgrading the interior and beefing up the Trailhawk model to be a true competitor. The one thing the Compass was missing was a spunkier engine. New for 2023, Jeep is adding some zip to the Compass 4x4. The 2023 Jeep Compass now has an advanced 2.0-liter Turbocharged Engine for better horsepower, torque and performance.
torquenews.com
Ford Has Cold Weather Performance Advice For F-150 Lightning Owners
Now that the weather has turned markedly colder with snow on the ground in many places, it's time to visit a place many automakers won't want you to see, cold weather performance. No matter who makes the vehicles (Ford, Tesla, or Kia, for example), cold saps battery strength. It is estimated that you lose half the charge capability between 40 and 0 degrees Fahrenheit and it just goes down from there.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 Gets an Overhaul in 2023
It has been reported from multiple sources that the Tesla Model 3 is reported to be undergoing major changes for 2023 and by Q3, 2023, we should see those changes in action. We have some news that the Tesla Model 3 will undergo some major changes for 2023, most of which will be to reduce the cost of the car. This will likely lead to changes in the interior with lese expensive materials and changes on the outside as well.
2023 Kia Sportage: Shaking the Misconceptions to Be a Surprisingly Good Compact SUV
Forget the early models of the Kia Sportage. The new 2023 version is an excellent compact SUV; here's why. The post 2023 Kia Sportage: Shaking the Misconceptions to Be a Surprisingly Good Compact SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Reliability From Best To Worst - One Model Is Not Recommended By Consumer Reports
Which Subaru models are the most reliable? Check out the updated Consumers Reports' rankings and each model's new scores. There’s one model that CR does not recommend. Is the 2023 Subaru Forester, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Crosstrek the most reliable Subaru model? The latest study from Consumer Reports ranks each new 2023 Subaru model reliable score. See where Subaru ranks with other automakers.
torquenews.com
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Review: Handsome Exterior and Gentle Nature
Redesigned for 2021, the Nissan Rogue received a new engine in 2022, namely a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, with variable compression ratio, producing 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. In this review of the 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD I am going to tell what's new for 2023 and where best to use the Rogue.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Confirms Impressive Range Of Tesla Semi In Real Conditions
A few days before the first deliveries are made, the Tesla Semi launch continues to attract media attention: Elon Musk publicly assured that the electric truck successfully passed a real-conditions range test, in fact with very impressive results. The era of electric trucks is here: soon they will - hopefully...
Comments / 0