thecomeback.com

Jeff Saturday brutally honest about Colts loss

It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Former teammate reveals conspiracy talk with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been known to be a bit of an odd-ball, and a former teammates revelation about his first interaction with him only reaffirms that notion. Former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer discussed his relationship with Rodgers amongst a number of other topics in an...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Big Ten Conference Considering Significant Division Change

This past year the NCAA relaxed its previous rule on college football conferences requiring divisions in order to determine conference championship games. Now it appears the Big Ten is ready to mull a change. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the conference intends to...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 13

South Carolina finished the 2022 regular season with a bang as they defeated back-to-back top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. With the regular season over and conference championships being played this weekend, the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will learn their bowl destination on Sunday. Bowl projections are ramping up as...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up

Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Yardbarker

Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator

The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
MADISON, WI
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan

While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Steelers grind out win over Colts

Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
PITTSBURGH, PA

