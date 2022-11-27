Read full article on original website
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Beacon
Happening This Weekend
Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com. Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Three Dog Night, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. “The...
Fleetwood Mac co-lead vocalist Christine McVie dies, aged 79
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band confirmed. The band shared a message on their Twitter page saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented […]
Beach Beacon
The Florida Orchestra to perform world premiere of Ippolito's Violin Concerto
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra will perform the world premiere of Michael Ippolito’s Violin Concerto — commissioned by the orchestra to be played by concertmaster Jeffrey Multer — in three upcoming performances conducted by Music Director Michael Francis. Those include performances on Friday, Dec. 2,...
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E events and attractions
DUNEDIN — The 2022 Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the North Beach picnic area at Honeymoon Island State Park, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin. Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite.com or $18 the day of the event. Children...
Beach Beacon
Delightful events usher in holiday season in Dunedin
DUNEDIN — Let the spirit of the season embrace you, as Dunedin Parks & Recreation provides the fun and entertainment to bring children and their families together at this special time of year. The holiday season kicks off with the annual Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony on...
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
stpetecatalyst.com
Longtime chef now heads Hangar Restaurant
Longtime executive chef Matthew Smith can be seen crafting dishes inside the iconic Hanger Restaurant and Flight Lounge in St. Petersburg, which he will continue to do under his new title as the owner. Smith, serving as the general manager with 20 years under his belt working alongside St. Pete’s...
15 Awesome Holiday Parades and Lighted Boat Parades in Tampa Bay
The winter parade season is kicking off in Tampa Bay with several street parades and lighted boat parades on schedule. Parades are such a fun way to celebrate the holidays with the family and the best part is, it’s free to attend! It’s also pretty cool to view holiday lights on the water! There are […]
Impractical Jokers' Sal Vulcano coming to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — Are you a big fan of comedy?. Well here's some good news -- comedian and television star Sal Vulcano from that show is coming to Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 3. The 46-year-old will make a stop at the Tampa Theatre as part of his stand-up comedy tour. He will perform two shows, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. on the same day.
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
Beach Beacon
Nurse who died rescuing patients in 1953 finally has a headstone
Gertrude Warnick died 69 years ago, hailed, then questioned, then forgotten. Since 1953, her body has rested in an unmarked grave under patchy dirt and creeping weeds at Clearwater Municipal Cemetery. Until now. It started on March 30, 1953, when news clips and eyewitness accounts reported Warnick running in and...
40+ BEST Free and Cheap Holiday Events in Tampa Bay
The holidays are expensive, so why not save a bit with these awesome free and cheap holiday events in Tampa Bay! We’re sharing everything from beautiful holiday light displays to free community events and free photos with Santa to carry you through the season. Related: 40+ Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay […]
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
fox13news.com
Festival of Lights returns with expanded light display & Santa’s Village
DOVER, Fla. - The Festival of Lights at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is back for the 2022 season. Organizers said it’s bigger than ever with over a million lights immersing visitors in a winter wonderland experience over a 2-mile drive. The drive through is open nightly from 6 to...
paradisenewsfl.com
Enjoy World-Class Breakfasts at Sea Dog Brewing Co.
Eat, drink and be merry at Treasure Island’s Sea Dog Brewing Co. on Gulf Blvd. where you can watch panoramic sunrises and sunsets. With cheers to five years, this waterfront dining restaurant and full-liquor bar is Gulf Beaches’ favorite local and visitor rendezvous. For a good time, friends...
Beach Beacon
Indian Rocks Beach holiday events kick off with tree lighting
The 2022 holiday event season kicks off with IRB’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, at the 17th Avenue beach access at 7 p.m., and the “snow”-filled occasion is followed by the city’s holiday street parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to officials, the...
