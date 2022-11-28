ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park ranger hurt in shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A park ranger is expected to recover after he was hurt in a shooting Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed.

Maj. Brian Foley told Channel 9 around 7:30 p.m., officers found a county employee who had been shot at the Charlotte Friendship Sportsplex, a county park facility on Cindy Lane.

The park ranger had been shot in one of his extremities, Foley confirmed. He said officers at the scene were able to render aid to him until paramedics arrived.

MEDIC said they took him to the hospital where he was in stable condition. He’s expected to recover from his injuries.

Right now, police are relying on information from the park ranger to piece together a good suspect description.

“Certainly this is a concerning incident, we want to make sure all parks and recreation facilities are safe for everyone to use,” Foley said.

Channel 9 is working to learn about a possible motive in the case.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte)

