Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m.

At this time, police are unable to provide any additional information.

This makes the third homicide in metro Atlanta that police have responded to Sunday. Earlier today, Gwinnett County police responded to a home and found a woman dead and man in critical condition after an argument led to a shooting. In DeKalb County, police responded to a candlelight vigil and found a 17-year-old shot and killed.

In September, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with relatives of a mother of 4 who was shot and killed outside the complex.

