Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Kym Scott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kym Scott with the WVU School of Music joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about an upcoming free concert and an alumni that’s performing a solo piece for the concert. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Elizabeth Hess
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Elizabeth Hess, Assistant Director of United Hospital Center’s Family Medicine Residency, joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about the consequences of smoking and what people should lookout for in e-cigarettes and vapes. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
WDTV
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly...
WDTV
WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV was pleased to host our first Salute to Veterans dinner at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Tuesday night. Over 100 veterans enjoyed a free meal catered by Muriale’s Restaurant. It was made possible by the following local business that helped sponsor the event:. Bridgeport...
WDTV
Carol Landis Chaney
Carol Landis Chaney, 78, of 2 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont, WV died Thursday, 24 November 2022, at Genesis Nursing Home, of Fairmont WV. She was born December 14, 1943 in Fairmont, WV. She was the daughter of the late Leonadus and Viola Chaney along with three brothers and two sisters preceded in her death.
WDTV
Isaac W. “Ike” Hosey
Isaac W. “Ike” Hosey, 74 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home. He was born February 22, 1948 in Sutton to the late Ralph “Boyd” and Lois I. Peters Hosey and was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving in Vietnam.
WDTV
Traffic patterns to be adjusted in Morgantown for Christmas parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be adjusting downtown parking and traffic patterns for the annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 5. In a release from the department, adjustments to downtown parking and traffic are set to begin at 5 p.m. Lineups for the parade will begin...
WDTV
New business to open at former Kroger in downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly two years after the doors were closed, the building that formerly housed Kroger in downtown Clarksburg is set to have a new business. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino confirmed to Connect Bridgeport that O’Reilly Auto Parts has officially filed a building permit with the city. The permit is for $555,677. Marino said a contractor has not been named to do the work.
WDTV
John Willard Campbell
John Willard Campbell, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1949, a son of the late Truman W. and Reah Reed Campbell. He is survived by two brothers, James “Jim” Campbell and his wife Peggy of West Milford and...
WDTV
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
WDTV
Hazels House warming shelter and meals ahead of winter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the weather getting colder more people are finding themselves in need of shelter. Hazels House of Hope on Scott Ave. in Morgantown is helping people to meet their needs in more ways than one this winter. Over the past year lots of work has gone into transforming the old Ramada into a shelter providing people with basic amenities.
WDTV
Clarksburg deputy chief retiring
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputy Chief Randy Hartley is stepping away from the Clarksburg Police Department. Interim City Manager Mark Kiddy made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Hartley’s last day on the job will be Dec. 15. He had been serving as acting chief of police since Kiddy was elevated...
WDTV
Power restored for thousands in Lewis County, hundreds still without power
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 640 Mon Power customers are still without power. Most of those without power are in Weston. 505 of the 640 total customers without power are in Weston. In other places throughout Lewis County, 17 customers in Alum Bridge are...
WDTV
A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season was in full swing in Buckhannon, where a local hair salon was doing something special for teens in need. Rondal Mitchell and April Brown from Trumps Salon had been doing an Angel Tree for teens for seven years. Several members of the community including Santa Claus, were involved.
WDTV
Nov. 30 declared Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day at Glenville State
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Dr. Mark A. Manchin signed a resolution on Wednesday proclaiming Nov. 30, 2022 as campus Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. Pancreatic cancer awareness is a cause near to the hearts of Manchin and his family. Manchin’s wife, Glenville State’s First Lady Gigi Manchin,...
WDTV
Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is set to undergo a major renovation next year. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin in February. “We are honored to be part of your business community and to make...
WDTV
Former Upshur County sheriff dies
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Coffman passed away Tuesday at age 69 after several years battle with cancer. In a Facebook post, the UCSO says they are mourning the loss of a wonderful sheriff and...
WDTV
Neal Brown to return as WVU football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Rob Alsop, WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Interim Athletics Director, said on Wednesday that Neal Brown will return next season as WVU’s football coach. The following statement was sent to 5 News regarding Brown’s future:. Over the past several weeks, President Gee...
WDTV
RCSO issues PSA regarding sheriff’s recent injury, surgery
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public service announcement regarding Sheriff Rob Elbon’s recent injury and surgery. According to a Facebook post, Sheriff Elbon broke several bones in his right leg when he slipped on some stairs while moving a couch in Morgantown.
WDTV
WVU names Wren Baker as athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has named Wren Baker as its next vice president and athletic director, according to a release from WVU. Baker comes to Morgantown from the University of North Texas, where he has been the vice president and athletics director since 2016. He brings more...
Comments / 0