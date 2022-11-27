ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kscj.com

Huskers’ Joseph Placed On Administrative Leave

FORMER UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA INTERIM HEAD FOOTBALL COACH MICKEY JOSEPH IS FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES. LINCOLN POLICE ARRESTED THE 54-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AFTER RESPONDING TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE. JOSEPH WAS BOOKED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND STRANGULATION. HE SERVED AS THE HUSKERS’ INTERIM HEAD COACH FOR THE FINAL NINE GAMES OF...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

GOSS SAYS MIDWEST ECONOMY TOOK A DOWNTURN LAST MONTH

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS IS GIVING A BLEAK REPORT ON THE MIDWEST ECONOMY IN HIS LOOK BACK AT NOVEMBER:. GOSS SAYS BUSINESS MANAGERS ARE SEEING LOTS OF PROBLEMS:. BLEAK2 OC…….NOT GOOD :22. GOSS SAYS THERE ARE ALSO LONG TERM ISSUES LOOMING:. BLEAK3 OC…….REST OF THE YEAR...
OMAHA, NE

