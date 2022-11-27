The family unit plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s life. A loving home is a tremendous blessing –it’s easy for many of us to take that for granted. But there are nearly 500 children in Nebraska still waiting on a forever family. At the State, we are working diligently to find every one of these children a safe, loving home. I encourage you to consider what you can do to play a part in changing a child’s life through adoption or foster care.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO