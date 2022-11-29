ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Apple AirPods pro 2 drop to their lowest price for Black Friday – and the deal is still live

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jsDZ_0jPNU9CE00

Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2 by a further £10, making the all-new earbuds cheaper than ever.

The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September this year, have never been discounted before. But for Black Friday, they had the price cut you’ve been waiting for.

Retailers originally discounted the AirPods pro 2 by £10 at the start of last week, but the price has dropped again for Black Friday and Cyber Monday giving you a saving of £20. And thankfully, the discount is still live, despite the fact that we’re now post-Black Friday.

If you’re searching for more Apple gadgets to pair with your new AirPods, you can still benefit from Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the all-new Macbook pro . And there are still deals to be found in our guide to the best Apple post-Black Friday deals .

Aside from Apple, there is still a huge amount of discounts to benefit from post-Black Friday, which is perfect for Christmas shopping. But if it’s an AirPods deal you want, we’ve got you covered.

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUygq_0jPNU9CE00

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent ’s technology critic David Phelan in his review . “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the below links:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Very Cyber Monday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TheStreet

The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
livingetc.com

This enormous 86-inch LG TV is less than $1,000 right now - but it might not be for long

You might think that a big-screen TV like this 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG might fall well outside of your budget, but Best Buy has knocked the asking price right down to $999.99 - meaning you can supersize your home entertainment system for less than $1,000 if you act quickly. We don't know how long this deal will last.
9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more

We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Digital Trends

This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last

The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
TechRadar

The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons

The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
Android Central

What is Amazon Outlet?

Amazon Outlet is an online store where Amazon sells overstocked products at cheap prices. From shoes to electronics, Amazon Outlet has plenty of overstocked goods in almost every category. Making the most of Amazon Outlet. Amazon Outlet is just a virtual outlet within Amazon, it's not a separate entity or...
The Independent

Best The North Face Cyber Monday deals: Offers across fleeces, windbreakers, puffer jackets and more

Just like that, the biggest sale event of the year has almost come to an end. Cyber Monday is in full swing, and at the time of writing there’s only a couple more hours left to bag yourself a bargain. Some retailers have been dropping deals all month, and are now wrapping up the shopping bonanza with a bang. We’ve spotted stellar discounts from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very and other big-name retailers on the final day of sales, with brands such as Dyson, Shark, Apple and Ninja also busy slashing prices.Our team of experts has been on hand to...
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are here to give you another shot at saving some cash. If you’ve been holding off on buying wireless earbuds because of the price, wait no further. During Cyber Monday AirPods deals you can grab the second-generation AirPods for only $79 at Amazon. That’s a 50% discount off their usual price of $159.
The Independent

A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
SPY

Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy