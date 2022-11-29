Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2 by a further £10, making the all-new earbuds cheaper than ever.

The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September this year, have never been discounted before. But for Black Friday, they had the price cut you’ve been waiting for.

Retailers originally discounted the AirPods pro 2 by £10 at the start of last week, but the price has dropped again for Black Friday and Cyber Monday giving you a saving of £20. And thankfully, the discount is still live, despite the fact that we’re now post-Black Friday.

If you’re searching for more Apple gadgets to pair with your new AirPods, you can still benefit from Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the all-new Macbook pro . And there are still deals to be found in our guide to the best Apple post-Black Friday deals .

Aside from Apple, there is still a huge amount of discounts to benefit from post-Black Friday, which is perfect for Christmas shopping. But if it’s an AirPods deal you want, we’ve got you covered.

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent ’s technology critic David Phelan in his review . “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the below links:

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Very Cyber Monday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners