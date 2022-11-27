ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

stevensducks.com

Men’s Basketball Opens MAC Freedom Play with Wire-to-Wire Victory over Delaware Valley

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (November 30, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a season-high 20 points and sophomore Jack Spellman recorded his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Delaware Valley 67-50 Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom contest at the James Work Gymnasium.
HOBOKEN, NJ
247Sports

QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers

Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers DE Shawn Collins to enter transfer portal

Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
stevensducks.com

Men’s Soccer Duo Named United Soccer Coaches’ All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 30, 2022) – Senior Bruno Andino and graduate student Adam Silva of the fourth-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team were each named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday. Andino was named to the United Soccer Coaches' First Team, while...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup

Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots

The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million

HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

$40K Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold In Ramsey

A Mega Millions ticket good for $40,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 29 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

