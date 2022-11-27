Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable buildingBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
stevensducks.com
Men’s Basketball Opens MAC Freedom Play with Wire-to-Wire Victory over Delaware Valley
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (November 30, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a season-high 20 points and sophomore Jack Spellman recorded his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Delaware Valley 67-50 Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom contest at the James Work Gymnasium.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Rutgers DE Shawn Collins to enter transfer portal
Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.
stevensducks.com
Men’s Soccer Duo Named United Soccer Coaches’ All-Americans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 30, 2022) – Senior Bruno Andino and graduate student Adam Silva of the fourth-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer team were each named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday. Andino was named to the United Soccer Coaches' First Team, while...
stevensducks.com
Women’s Soccer’s Matthews and Rouse earn United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region IV Honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 29, 2022) – Graduate students Fiona Matthews and Rachel Rouse of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team were each named Second Team All-Region IV, the United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday evening. The regional recognition is the second for Matthews, who earned Third Team...
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup
Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
N.J. high school baseball player, 16, dies in ATV crash in Georgia
A New Jersey high school student with a promising future in baseball died on Thanksgiving from injuries he suffered in an ATV crash in Georgia, authorities said. Matthew J. Carlson, 16, of Middlesex County, died in a hospital the day after the accident, which occurred Wednesday night in Hancock County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools Hires Ron Anello To Serve As District’s Interim Athletic Director
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools today announced that Ron Anello has been hired as the District’s Interim Athletic Director. Anello brings 40 years of experience as an athletic director and coach. Anello joined Montclair High School’s football coaching staff in the fall after retiring as Director of...
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million
HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K
One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
$40K Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold In Ramsey
A Mega Millions ticket good for $40,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 29 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000.
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Comments / 0