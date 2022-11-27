Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO