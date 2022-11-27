PAWTUCKET – Police took into custody Joshua J. Vanbever, 42, of 212 Welles St. (second floor), Woonsocket, early Tuesday morning and charged him not only on an outstanding warrant but also misdemeanor counts of eluding law enforcement in a vehicle in a high-speed pursuit, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty and simple assault and/or battery.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO