Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy

BOSTON (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales embarked Wednesday on their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aiming to showcase the younger face of a monarchy that is tackling important issues like climate change as it attempts to remain relevant in a modern, multicultural Britain.
City man charged with eluding police

PAWTUCKET – Police took into custody Joshua J. Vanbever, 42, of 212 Welles St. (second floor), Woonsocket, early Tuesday morning and charged him not only on an outstanding warrant but also misdemeanor counts of eluding law enforcement in a vehicle in a high-speed pursuit, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty and simple assault and/or battery.
