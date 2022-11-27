Rams coach Sean McVay took a brutal hit to the face from his own player on the sidelines

It’s been a terribly rough season for the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. In a year where they had repeat aspirations, the Rams have seen star players Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford miss extended time with injuries.

And for a moment, it looked like head coach Sean McVay might have been the latest Rams injury.

During Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay took a hard hit to the face from his own player, Roger Carter, on the sidelines. It happened in the first half as Carter was running to enter the game, and McVay wasn’t looking when he walked into Carter’s path.

Like, seriously … OUCH.

Obviously, there was legitimate concern for McVay about a potential concussion or a jaw injury with a hit like that and no helmet. But thankfully, McVay did appear to be OK and remained coaching on the sidelines.

NFL fans had plenty of thoughts on the collision. McVay will have to keep that head on a swivel for now on.

This was how Twitter reacted