oc-breeze.com
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
oc-breeze.com
Christmas benefit concert to feature Woven Image and Carillon Choir on December 3, 2022
A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert will feature traditional and contemporary Christmas carols as well as beloved audience sing-alongs. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World Central Kitchen (www.wck.org), which provides front line meals in wake of humanitarian, climate, and community disasters throughout the world.
oc-breeze.com
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022
Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight:. Showers, mainly between...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress College’s Caring Campus promotes an atmosphere of welcoming, improves student completion rates
College can be an intimidating place full of countless offices, departments, and jargon that can feel overwhelming for a brand-new student. Cypress College (Cypress) is determined to break down those barriers, following the implementation of a campus-wide commitment to ensure all students feel welcome and can access the information and resources they need.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 30, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases statement on vote by Board of Supervisors for new OC Health Care Agency headquarters
Supervisor Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board unanimously approved a $78.2 million project to build new headquarters for the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) in Irvine. The campus expands HCA’s public health lab as well as houses administrative offices, an emergency operations center, and other facilities. Planned to be located next to the future BeWell wellness center, the new Health Care Agency campus and labs will help us improve the quality of health and wellness care for Orange County residents.
oc-breeze.com
Aviation unit visiting Los Alamitos Army Airfield for extended operational training period
A visiting U.S. Army aviation unit will conduct training, including night flight operations, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base from Nov. 29 thru Dec. 10. The training is designed to maintain overall operational readiness and proficiency of the aviators and support personnel and will include periods...
oc-breeze.com
One More Productions presents “Gypsy”
GYPSY is showing now through December 18 at Garden Grove’s historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions – one of Southern California’s leading musical theater companies. Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, November 21 to November 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. November 21, 2022. Mail Theft –...
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, November 17 to November 22, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 17, 2022. Disturbance...
oc-breeze.com
The OC Health Care Agency recognizes and supports World AIDS Day – December 1, 2022
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) recognizes World AIDS Day 2022 as an opportunity to support the well-being of those with HIV; to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illness; and to promote prevention, care, and treatment services to end the HIV epidemic. Recognized on December 1st, the 2022...
oc-breeze.com
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating undetermined death at 2100 block of Williams Street
On Nov. 22, 2022, Homicide detectives were provided with preliminary information by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner that the stab wounds sustained by the victim do not appear to be the cause of death. The Coroner’s Office will continue to conduct their own investigation, including a review of a pending toxicology report.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police to hold DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
The Seal Beach Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of...
oc-breeze.com
The Los Alamitos Youth Basketball League fast approaches
The Los Alamitos Co-ed Youth Basketball League, sponsored by both MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach and Jr. Clippers, is quickly approaching! As an enhancement to the league, a partnership with Jr. Clippers has been created. Divisions offered range from K-8th grade and registration can be completed online or in-person at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak Street). Practices will take place at local school sites during the week and games will take place on Saturdays at the Oak Middle School Gym (10821 Oak Street). More information regarding practices sites and times can be found online at cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation.
