Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas River Compact Administration to meet Dec. 8
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Arkansas River Compact Administration (ARCA) annual meeting will be on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. MST at the Lamar Elks Lodge No. 1319, 28157 US Highway 287, Lamar, Colorado. The meeting agenda will be posted on the ARCA website at www.co-ks-arkansasrivercompactadmin.org. ARCA administers...
Kansas Kids Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License available for 7 and under
PRATT, Kan. — The Kansas Kids Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License application is now available. Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger is eligible for a license at a reduced rate: $302.50 for those 5 and younger, and $502.50 for those 6 or 7 years old.
Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages
TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
KC-area man indicted for sponsoring violence in Cameroon
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 22 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,609 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, for a total of 901,422 cases. The state reported 3,045 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 22 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.23,...
Execution Day for man who killed police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Economy pushing KPERS returns into negative territory
TOPEKA — Volatility in the stock market will push annual return on investment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System into negative territory at close of the year, the pension system’s executive director said Tuesday. The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75%...
Wind Advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service office in Wichita has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected over portions of central and south central Kansas. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0