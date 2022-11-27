Mailbox: How dare Ohio State fans think about football at a Columbus Blue Jackets game!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati
Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach. Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff. Now that Fickell is gone,...
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: For once, Ohio State might be relying on the transfer portal
The football season is not over yet, but as the regular season has wrapped up (with the exception of an Army vs. Navy game, which is not being played for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — Go Air Force!), we may as well start thinking broadly about what’s to come for Ohio State come next season.
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Quarterback Of The Year
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston's Clayton Tune for the most in the country.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State working to flip four-star DE
Ohio State football is in a dark spot following the second loss in a row to Michigan. While many around Buckeye Nation express their opinions on the current and future state of the football program, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are working to continue to improve on this current season. Additionally, they are also working towards building on the future.
Paul Finebaum Reveals Ohio State's Path To The College Football Playoff
Saturday was brutal for Ohio State fans, as the Buckeyes not only lost to arch rival Michigan, but got run off their home turf in a 45-23 loss. But as demoralizing as the defeat may have been, the team's dream of a national championship might not be totally dead. Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the ...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff
For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline Report
Cincinnati has started to reach out to head-coaching candidates for its football program. According to BuckeyeScoop, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the job after there was a lot of speculation that he would be a candidate. This comes after Luke Fickell accepted the Wisconsin job...
Yahoo Sports
'One loss doesn't change anything': OSU football commits, recruits react to Michigan game
Jason Moore's feelings about Ohio State football have not changed. The Ohio State 2023 defensive line commit was at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, watching the Buckeyes lose to Michigan for the second-straight season and for the first time at home since 2000. If anything, Moore said, it adds fuel for...
247Sports
BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance
Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
Eleven Warriors
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
247Sports
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day 'absolutely not' on hot seat after loss to Michigan, Paul Finebaum explains
Ohio State has a losing streak against rival Michigan for the first time in more than two decades, spawning criticism around fourth-year Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Even with a with a 45-5 record under his belt as head coach in Columbus, Ohio, patience among the public is not high with Day after the Wolverines won their first game at Ohio Stadium since 2000 — doing so by multiple scores. Paul Finebaum, however, is urging college football to tap the brakes on any hot seat chatter that may emerge surrounding Day. The Buckeyes reached the College Football Playoff in their first two seasons under Day before winning the Rose Bowl in 2021, a resume that stacks up well against most Power Five coaches despite high expectations surrounding Ohio State.
detroitsportsnation.com
Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled
We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.
OSU President Kristina Johnson addresses resignation in letter to Buckeye community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is stepping down when the school year ends in May. She is resigning after less than three years as the university president at one of the nation's largest public universities. In a letter addressed to the Buckeye community Monday, Johnson...
Maize n Brew
Celebrate Michigan’s win over Ohio State with ‘‘Plant the Flag,’ ‘Leave no Doubt’ merchandise from BreakingT
There was NEVER a doubt that the Michigan Wolverines would take down Ohio State on Saturday — definitely never a doubt by me. Nope. Never. Nuh uh. To commemorate the huge win where the Wolverines left no doubt as far as who was the superior team, the fine folks over at BreakingT whipped up this brand new design for this piece of Michigan merchandise called “Leave no Doubt.”
Tell Me More: From the gridiron to a Columbus patrol car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There is a big man from Columbus who was a pro football prospect when he left the city on a full scholarship. He turned pro all right, just not in the uniform he expected. Columbus police officer Jason Sekinger is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and was the big man on […]
