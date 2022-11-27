Mailbox: How dare Ohio State fans think about football at a Columbus Blue Jackets game!

Ohio State has a losing streak against rival Michigan for the first time in more than two decades, spawning criticism around fourth-year Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Even with a with a 45-5 record under his belt as head coach in Columbus, Ohio, patience among the public is not high with Day after the Wolverines won their first game at Ohio Stadium since 2000 — doing so by multiple scores. Paul Finebaum, however, is urging college football to tap the brakes on any hot seat chatter that may emerge surrounding Day. The Buckeyes reached the College Football Playoff in their first two seasons under Day before winning the Rose Bowl in 2021, a resume that stacks up well against most Power Five coaches despite high expectations surrounding Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO