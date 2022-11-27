ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Chelan County Commissioners Question Funding Of Aquatic Center Study

Chelan County Commissioners are considering their involvement in an economic impact study on the proposed Regional Aquatic Center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The estimated $300,000 study has a commitment for roughly a third of its financing from the regional Public Facilities District, with the other two thirds thought to be coming from the two counties.
Chelan, Douglas County Elections Now Certified

Election results are now certified in Chelan and Douglas counties for November's election. There were only two tightly contested races, which were both in Chelan County. Shon Smith beat Anne Hessberg by 328 votes in the final tally for the County Commissioner District 2 race. Meanwhile, Marty Young edged out...
Highest-paying business jobs in Wenatchee

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Wenatchee, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Chelan PUD Closing Sage Hills Trails For Season

Chelan PUD is closing the Sage Hills trails system for four months beginning Thursday (Dec. 1 to April 1) to provide a winter-feeding ground and quiet range land for mule deer and other wildlife. PUD senior wildlife biologist Von Pope says the herds typically migrate to the Wenatchee Foothills starting...
Chelan County Snow Report Released Wednesday Morning

The Winter Storm that the National Weather Service warned about brought nearly a foot of snow in Chelan County Wednesday morning. Crews are currently snow plowing the roads throughout Wednesday, providing access for school buses for the ride home this afternoon. Chelan County Public Works reported the following snow level...
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
Three Chelan County Roads To Close Thursday For Season

Seasonal road closures heading into mountainous areas of Chelan County are coming on Thursday. The county closes Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth between Dec. 1 and April 1. The closures are put in place to preserve the unpaved roadways,...
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington

The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl

The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
Winter storm expected across most of north central Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday

Winter is apparently arriving early throughout most of the north central portion of the state this year, per the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS office out of Spokane is has forecast a winter storm watch for the counties of Chelan, Grant, Adams, Douglas, Okanogan and Lincoln counties. Areas north of US 2 are expected to snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Wenatchee Brave Warrior Christmas Fundraiser Set For Saturday

The Brave Warrior Project Christmas season fundraiser takes place this Saturday at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Wenatchee. There'll be a Santa on hand to listen to kids' requests for Christmas presents. The characters of Olaf, Elsa and the Grinch will be available to have their pictures' taken with visitors.
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as deputies and asking for money. On Friday, Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said they received two reports of subjects claiming to be Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Warrants Department. The scammers tried to get callers...
$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway

The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
