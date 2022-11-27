Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Chelan County Commissioners Question Funding Of Aquatic Center Study
Chelan County Commissioners are considering their involvement in an economic impact study on the proposed Regional Aquatic Center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The estimated $300,000 study has a commitment for roughly a third of its financing from the regional Public Facilities District, with the other two thirds thought to be coming from the two counties.
kpq.com
Chelan, Douglas County Elections Now Certified
Election results are now certified in Chelan and Douglas counties for November's election. There were only two tightly contested races, which were both in Chelan County. Shon Smith beat Anne Hessberg by 328 votes in the final tally for the County Commissioner District 2 race. Meanwhile, Marty Young edged out...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Wenatchee
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Wenatchee, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Closing Sage Hills Trails For Season
Chelan PUD is closing the Sage Hills trails system for four months beginning Thursday (Dec. 1 to April 1) to provide a winter-feeding ground and quiet range land for mule deer and other wildlife. PUD senior wildlife biologist Von Pope says the herds typically migrate to the Wenatchee Foothills starting...
kpq.com
Chelan County Snow Report Released Wednesday Morning
The Winter Storm that the National Weather Service warned about brought nearly a foot of snow in Chelan County Wednesday morning. Crews are currently snow plowing the roads throughout Wednesday, providing access for school buses for the ride home this afternoon. Chelan County Public Works reported the following snow level...
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
lakechelanmirror.com
1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ a success
Volunteers at the the 1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ helped make the event to support homeless veterans a success. Photos courtesy Norm Manly.
kpq.com
Three Chelan County Roads To Close Thursday For Season
Seasonal road closures heading into mountainous areas of Chelan County are coming on Thursday. The county closes Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth between Dec. 1 and April 1. The closures are put in place to preserve the unpaved roadways,...
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
kpug1170.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday. Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding. Latest outages. Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday. Puget Sound...
kpq.com
Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl
The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
ifiberone.com
Winter storm expected across most of north central Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday
Winter is apparently arriving early throughout most of the north central portion of the state this year, per the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS office out of Spokane is has forecast a winter storm watch for the counties of Chelan, Grant, Adams, Douglas, Okanogan and Lincoln counties. Areas north of US 2 are expected to snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Brave Warrior Christmas Fundraiser Set For Saturday
The Brave Warrior Project Christmas season fundraiser takes place this Saturday at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Wenatchee. There'll be a Santa on hand to listen to kids' requests for Christmas presents. The characters of Olaf, Elsa and the Grinch will be available to have their pictures' taken with visitors.
kpq.com
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway
Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
My Clallam County
NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula
PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
kpq.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as deputies and asking for money. On Friday, Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said they received two reports of subjects claiming to be Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Warrants Department. The scammers tried to get callers...
kpq.com
$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway
The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23. Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.
