Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
brownsnation.com
Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium
Fans of the Cleveland Browns are very aware of the banners on the outside of the stadium. These banners are out there to showcase some of the best players the Browns offer. However, a new banner is now outside First Energy Stadium, showcasing another elite player of theirs. So who...
brownsnation.com
PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs
Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the type of clutch win the Cleveland Browns and their fans rarely get to celebrate. Down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, a remarkable one-handed catch by David Njoku on fourth down with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime, where Nick Chubb put it away with the game-winning touchdown.
brownsnation.com
2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense
The Cleveland Browns have gone 4-7 with Jacoby Brissett as starting quarterback this season, and they have endured the type of struggles their devoted fan base is all too familiar with. But that may all change very soon, as Deshaun Watson is set to make his team debut this Sunday...
brownsnation.com
2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans
Sunday will be a big day for the Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will finally take the field for them in a regular season NFL game. It will be a dramatic scene, though, as he will do so on the road versus the Houston Texans, the team he spent his first four seasons with and publicly demanded a trade from.
brownsnation.com
Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?
Deshaun Watson has served his 11-game suspension, and he will finally make his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when they visit, ironically enough, the Houston Texans, his old team. During that suspension, Jacoby Brissett filled in under center, and overall, he didn’t do too badly. His stats...
brownsnation.com
Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter
Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback is just a few days away, and the excitement is building in Northeast Ohio. Ever since being activated by the team, Watson has been practicing with his new teammates, looking to shake off the rust. The rust...
brownsnation.com
What Is David Njoku’s Puzzling New Injury?
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was recognized for the amazing one-handed catch he held on to for the Browns to tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the Week 12 game. His agility and ability to hold on to the ball to complete the play are unbelievable; it was definitely the catch of the season so far.
brownsnation.com
Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass
The Cleveland Browns have an outstanding talent in wide receiver Amari Cooper. However, not even Cooper can make every catch in critical situations. After dropping a pass on fourth down, the star receiver was in a tough spot. But that didn’t keep him down, as he made a recovery from...
brownsnation.com
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans
Plenty of eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans. The headline, of course, is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s his first game back since 2020 as he’s been traded from Houston and served his suspension. Now...
brownsnation.com
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (12/1/22)
It is Thursday, December 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to the new era that awaits as of Week 13. Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback in Houston this weekend, marking his first NFL game in 700 days. Game-related news headlines the Thursday edition of Browns...
brownsnation.com
Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?
Jacoby Brissett’s tenure as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is now over, and while he wasn’t exactly spectacular, he was certainly solid. The team has gone 4-7 with him under center, but it could be argued that it lost a couple of games it should’ve won, and those losses weren’t really his fault.
Comments / 0