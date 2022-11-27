Read full article on original website
brownsnation.com
What Is David Njoku’s Puzzling New Injury?
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was recognized for the amazing one-handed catch he held on to for the Browns to tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the Week 12 game. His agility and ability to hold on to the ball to complete the play are unbelievable; it was definitely the catch of the season so far.
brownsnation.com
2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense
The Cleveland Browns have gone 4-7 with Jacoby Brissett as starting quarterback this season, and they have endured the type of struggles their devoted fan base is all too familiar with. But that may all change very soon, as Deshaun Watson is set to make his team debut this Sunday...
brownsnation.com
Grading Jacoby Brissett’s Season Performance
It’s not very often a quarterback ends his tenure starting for the Cleveland Browns with glowing reviews. But from players to coaches to fans– everyone has nothing but praise for Jacoby Brissett. He showed leadership. He showed accountability. And he showed he can make a big play or...
brownsnation.com
Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s Return
It’s almost time for week 13 to kick off and the Cleveland Browns will do so with the return of Deshaun Watson. Watson, who had an 11-game suspension, is now cleared to play again. However, the news of his return has given fans plenty to say on Twitter. So...
brownsnation.com
2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans
Sunday will be a big day for the Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will finally take the field for them in a regular season NFL game. It will be a dramatic scene, though, as he will do so on the road versus the Houston Texans, the team he spent his first four seasons with and publicly demanded a trade from.
brownsnation.com
Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?
Deshaun Watson has served his 11-game suspension, and he will finally make his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when they visit, ironically enough, the Houston Texans, his old team. During that suspension, Jacoby Brissett filled in under center, and overall, he didn’t do too badly. His stats...
brownsnation.com
Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter
Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback is just a few days away, and the excitement is building in Northeast Ohio. Ever since being activated by the team, Watson has been practicing with his new teammates, looking to shake off the rust. The rust...
brownsnation.com
Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass
The Cleveland Browns have an outstanding talent in wide receiver Amari Cooper. However, not even Cooper can make every catch in critical situations. After dropping a pass on fourth down, the star receiver was in a tough spot. But that didn’t keep him down, as he made a recovery from...
brownsnation.com
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans
Plenty of eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans. The headline, of course, is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. It’s his first game back since 2020 as he’s been traded from Houston and served his suspension. Now...
brownsnation.com
Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns
In recent years, the Cleveland Browns have made the most of many of their draft picks, and they have resulted in a team that has plenty of potential, especially on the defensive side of the football. One of those picks is cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., a third-round selection in April’s...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)
It is the last day of November, Wednesday the 30th, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns prepare to travel to Houston to take on the Texans. These teams will be linked for years to come because of the March 18 trade that sent Deshaun Watson from the Texans to the Browns, and the draft picks exchanged.
brownsnation.com
Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?
Jacoby Brissett’s tenure as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is now over, and while he wasn’t exactly spectacular, he was certainly solid. The team has gone 4-7 with him under center, but it could be argued that it lost a couple of games it should’ve won, and those losses weren’t really his fault.
brownsnation.com
PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs
Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the type of clutch win the Cleveland Browns and their fans rarely get to celebrate. Down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, a remarkable one-handed catch by David Njoku on fourth down with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime, where Nick Chubb put it away with the game-winning touchdown.
