Man killed in crash on Route 1 in Caroline County
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.
Augusta Free Press
Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1
A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday. Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima south on Route 1 at 10:40 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a traffic light post.
WHSV
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
fox5dc.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
Officials: Woman injures Stafford County deputy with car during traffic stop and escapes
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on November 28, 2022. A driver hit and injured a deputy in Stafford County, Virginia, with a car, drove off, then ran on foot with her passenger, officials said. A deputy pulled...
Bay Net
Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
Victim identified in fatal pedestrian crash on Lee Highway in Fairfax
Fairfax Police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday night crash involving a pedestrian on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
18-year-old accused of hitting deputy with car on purpose in Stafford Co.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy with her car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Kimora Fagbewesa near the area of Garrisonville Road...
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Washington
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials
A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 29 outside Centreville shopping centers
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pedestrian died last night after a vehicle hit them on Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville. The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive intersection, which is outside the Centrewood Plaza and Centreville Square shopping centers. Officers arrived at the scene before...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lee Highway in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.
fox5dc.com
Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers. Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside...
Stafford shooting under investigation, police searching for man who jumped from moving car with victims inside
Police are investigating a shooting after two victims were found inside of a car that led police on a chase through Stafford County. During the chase one man bailed from the vehicle.
Man hit by car, killed while crossing street in Fairfax City
A 56-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Fairfax City.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt
A 52-year-old man killed after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.
Juvenile male killed in Regency area Walmart shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Henrico County after a juvenile male was killed in the parking lot of the Regency area Walmart Tuesday night. According to authorities, Henrico Police were called to the Walmart on the 1500 block of North Parham Road for a report of a shooting. At the […]
Woman Fatally Struck While Removing Dangerous Debris From Roadway ID'd
Police have identified the woman killed in a collision in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Katelin Rodriguez, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road, according to Prince George's County police.
