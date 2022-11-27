ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1

A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday. Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima south on Route 1 at 10:40 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a traffic light post.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead

MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials

A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

