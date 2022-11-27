Read full article on original website
Samuel Paige
3d ago
Beautiful . We’re the original Cowboys. The Lone Ranger was based off a Black Cowboy named Bass Reeves. Look it up.
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
WUSA
Mother of Rockville shooting victim presses for answers at Magruder High meeting
ROCKVILLE, Md. — DeAndre Thomas, 16, is back at Magruder High School. He was shot in a school bathroom with a ghost gun in the abdomen. He required 10 surgeries to recover. WUSA9 followed the Thomas Family through that recovery, and Wednesday night, Magruder High School invited parents to hear what it’s done to improve safety.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
NBC Washington
Dean of Students at Elementary School Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to 2 Women in Greenbelt
The dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Mount Pleasant has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to two women at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland, Tuesday morning. Greenbelt police said the victims contacted them at around 9 a.m. Tuesday from the parking lot of Buddy Attick Lake...
WJLA
'Let's get him out of DC.' Shot four times in 4 years, Corey Riggins Jr., dies at 19
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every year, George Washington University Hospital holds a program to celebrate trauma survivors. Four years ago this week, that program included then 15-year-old Corey Riggins Jr, who declined to speak, but stood up and embraced Dr Babak Sarani, Chief of Trauma Surgery who saved his life.
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. sheriff remembered as trailblazer in DC, Md., Va. law enforcement
Tributes poured in for Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sheriff Melvin High, who died earlier this month, from dignitaries and from High’s daughter, who described his life as one of service and sacrifice. During High’s funeral in Upper Marlboro Tuesday, his daughter Tracy High said that law enforcement was...
fox5dc.com
Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 arrested; Family speaks
Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned relative inside the house. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of the 15-year-old who said that they don't know where he got the gun or whether the incident is gang-related.
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
fox5dc.com
Sextortion schemes targeting teen boys on the rise
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is warning parents about a dramatic increase in sextortion cases being reported. "It’s an alarming trend and a trend that we’re seeing continue to rise," explained child advocate Callahan Walsh. Walsh said that sextortion...
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
Mama's on the Half Shell to open at Foundry Row shopping center
Owings Mills will soon be getting a popular Baltimore seafood restaurant. Mama's on the Half Shell, in Canton Square, is opening its second location at Foundry Row next year.
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
WJLA
Dean of students at DC school arrested for indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jamie Lee White, a leader at an elementary school in D.C., has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt, Md., according to police. The Greenbelt Police Department said the 45-year-old is suspected of multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Buddy Attick Lake Park. On...
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
mocoshow.com
Local Singer, Pete Looney, Has Passed Away; Celebration of Life to Take Place in December (New Location)
Local singer Pete Looney, who has been providing entertainment across the county and DC Metro Area for years, has passed away according to a post on his Facebook page. His children, Pat and Monika, released the following statement announcing a Celebration of Life that will take place on Sunday, December 11th (now in a new location).
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
How H3irloom Food Group Brings the Art of Hip Hop to Its ‘Story to Tell’ Dinner Series
Baltimore-based H3irloom Food Group has a hip-hop story to tell and is using its private dinner series to pay homage to the music genre they love the most. Earlier this month, H3irloom Food Group hosted its second annual “A Story to Tell” private dinner series at East Baltimore’s The Sinclair, Okay Player reports. Named after the infamous track on The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death album, the dinner series aims to tell the story of hip-hop through a six-course meal inspired by the musical art form.
wrif.com
Washington Commanders Player Is Making Big Hats Happen
Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders wore a giant hat after a game on Sunday and it went viral. And on Monday, sales of those hats went up 2,000%. No, he doesn’t have an endorsement deal with them, but he probably should. Would you wear one?
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
