FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newnan Times-Herald
‘One Christmas Night in Memphis’ at Nixon Centre Sunday
On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. the Nixon Centre will host “One Christmas Night in Memphis” on the Main Stage. The act is a tribute show that brings Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis together to perform legendary hits and favorite holiday songs including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “White Christmas,” “Run, Run, Rudolph” and “Blue Christmas.” Performed with a live band, the show is 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950s rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets are $15-20 and available at www.thenixoncentre.net . For more information, email info@TheNixonCentre.net or call 770-254-2787. The Nixon Centre is located at 1523 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan.
Newnan-Coweta Historical Society plans December activities
The Newnan-Coweta Historical Society has a wide array of activities planned for the month of December, starting with the Newnan Christmas Tour of Homes. On Friday, Dec. 2, the McRitchie-Hollis Museum is the first stop on the tour of Homes. Check-in, will-call and walk-up ticket sales are all at the museum, located at 74 Jackson St. near downtown Newnan.
Society of Seven holiday show, sale this weekend
The Society of Seven – an association of local artists – will hold its annual Holiday Smalls show and sale this weekend at the Boyd Gallery, 14 E. Washington St. in downtown Newnan. An opening reception will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and the show will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with artist demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
Local libraries celebrate veterans
During the month of November, the Grantville Branch Library along with the Senoia, A. Mitchell Powell and Central libraries displayed veterans’ trees to celebrate local military members. Kristen Timoteo, branch manager of the Grantville and Senoia libraries, said another librarian mentioned the idea at a statewide continuing education class,...
Jennifer Blackwell
Jennifer Lee Blackwell, age 52, passed away on Monday morning, November 29, surrounded by her family. She died after a long battle with Lupus Cerebritis. Jennifer was born in San Diego, CA on June 11, 1970. She grew up in Potomac, MD and later attended Clemson University and received an MS in Speech and Language Pathology from the University of Alabama. Jennifer worked for many years at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL. She loved being a Speech Therapist. She was a big supporter of the Clemson Tigers, and she was a very enthusiastic Atlanta Braves fan.
Feeding the pantry: NJSL holds annual Canathon
On Tuesday, the Newnan Junior Service League held its annual Can-A-Thon event in two locations in Coweta County. Throughout the day, members of the NJSL volunteered their time to pick up canned food items and other goods at two locations in the county — on the north side of the Newnan Court Square and at the Regions Bank in the Thomas Crossroads area.
Newnan’s Aundre Carter headed to Olivet Nazarene
Newnan senior Aundre Carter made his college decision last week. The former Cougar defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner will take his talents to Bourbonnais, Illinois, to play for the Olivet Nazarene Fighting Tigers. The Fighting Tigers compete in the Midwest Football League and are under the leadership of...
Pet of the Week: Junie
Junie is a happy, loving little girl who is listed as a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix. She has been at the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter since February, when she was picked up as a stray from Spear Circle. Junie has severely docked ears and an intact tail. She is...
Atlanta man charged with DUI
An Atlanta man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence with his grandchildren in the vehicle. On Friday, Coweta County deputies responded after Andre Enrico Simpson, 49, allegedly hit another vehicle that had been left on the shoulder of Interstate 85 near mile marker 49. Simpson was traveling with two juvenile grandsons, one in the front passenger seat and one in the rear seat. Both were uninjured, according to the incident report.
Local grinch steals toys, lists them on eBay
An accused toy thief was apprehended after listing stolen items for sale on eBay. Kathryn Lynn Humphrey, 40, of Sharpsburg is facing multiple charges related to two burglaries in one month of a residence on Standing Rock Road. Items stolen included collectible toys and firearms, according to the Coweta County...
Large turnout for runoff early voting
Long lines could be seen wrapping around the Coweta County Administration building in Newnan for the first two days of early voting for the Senate runoff. There is just one race on the ballot. Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, is challenged by Republican Herschel Walker, a former football player for the Georgia Bulldogs, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, among other teams.
CCSO seizes numerous drugs with arrest of Douglasville man
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office got a number of drugs off the street with the Saturday arrest of a Douglasville man. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Nestor Deleon, 38, of Douglasville, on charges of felony methamphetamine trafficking, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of heroin and fentanyl.
