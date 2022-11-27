Jennifer Lee Blackwell, age 52, passed away on Monday morning, November 29, surrounded by her family. She died after a long battle with Lupus Cerebritis. Jennifer was born in San Diego, CA on June 11, 1970. She grew up in Potomac, MD and later attended Clemson University and received an MS in Speech and Language Pathology from the University of Alabama. Jennifer worked for many years at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL. She loved being a Speech Therapist. She was a big supporter of the Clemson Tigers, and she was a very enthusiastic Atlanta Braves fan.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO