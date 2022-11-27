Read full article on original website
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, formerly of Redwood
VALATIE, New York (WWNY) - Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Care in Albany on Saturday morning. Peggy was born on July 11, 1946, the daughter of Carl and Gladys Walton Shoulette. She attended Redwood, NY schools and later married Thomas Gove on January 25, 1999, in Davenport, FL. Thomas passed away on December 7, 2014. A previous marriage to David Hepfer ended in divorce.
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clifford J. Laing, 80, of County Route 35, passed away early Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
H. Jack VanBrocklin, 92
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - H. Jack VanBrocklin left this world behind on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. He was exactly one month shy of his 93rd birthday. For over 45 years, Jack resided at the family homestead that he helped establish at 23043 Co Rte 67, otherwise known as Brookside Drive. During the last few years he was well-cared for in the home of his loving and loud daughter Kate, her deeply supportive husband Michael, and three giving and kind grandchildren, Kathryn, Livia, and Jack with whom he forged unbreakable bonds through laughter and sarcasm.
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
Cecilio (Cesar) Pizarro, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cecilio (Cesar) Pizarro, 65, of Sterling Street, passed away on November 28, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been hospitalized for 6 days. He is survived by his companion, Karen (Besaw) Gaylord; three brothers, Victor and Eduardo Pizarro of Watertown and Angel of...
Helen E. Robinson, 95, formerly of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Helen E. Robinson, age 95, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport, NC. There will be a memorial mass for Helen at a later date at the St. James...
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Larry L. Banks, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry L. Banks, 63, of Stone St., passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Larry was born on June 27, 1959 in Sterlington, Louisiana, son of the late Julius and Thankful...
NCPPC to hold designer purse auctions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is having a pair of Designer Purse Auctions as part of its December to Remember. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about them. Watch the video above for her interview. The auctions will be...
Mary A. House, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. House, 71, formerly of 258 Champion Street died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1951, in Alexandria Bay, New York the daughter of the late Georg W. & Veronica M. (Davis) House. She was a 1969 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Miss House worked for Fay’s Food right out of school. Mary worked for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County from 1979-2003 where she served in many capacities as a nurse’s aide, recreation aide, and also a cottage parent and retired as a unit supervisor.
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
Ambulance workers recount challenges during huge lake effect storm
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - When lake effect snow rolled into the north country on November 18, emergency workers faced a major challenge. We checked in with volunteer ambulance squads to see what they had to do to make it through the storm. The storm dumped several feet of...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snowy fun
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For longtime north country residents, snow is nothing new. But for exchange student Iqdam, this was his first time playing in it. Carae Hoover sent in these pics. including the aftermath where Duke the dog wound up in “snow pants.”. Jessica Hoppel reminds us...
Fitness with Jamie: Working the core to help the shoveling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many people likely got sore shoveling after recent heavy snowfalls. Fitness expert Jamie Kalk says a strong core is key to dealing with exertion like that. She shows us a few exercises that might help. She says it’s also important to stay active, so head...
Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown restaurant has shut its doors and will not reopen Wednesday. A manager at the Denny’s on Watertown’s Arsenal Street says they were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the store would close at the end of business that night. Employees were not...
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing. Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign. People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back. The cards will then...
North Country Children’s Museum begins expansion next month
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam has sparked creativity in kids for years. Now, the museum has received funding that will help expand that creativity with a new floor and six new exhibits. Founder and director Sharon Williams says the goal of the...
