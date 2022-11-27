SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Despite missing two starters, Longwood men's basketball refused to quit on Monday night. DeShaun Wade keyed a second-half comeback, but San Diego's Jase Townsend hit a buzzer beater for three to take down the feisty Lancers 71-68. Wade was sensational after halftime for Longwood (4-4), but he had help too. Four players scored in double figures in the absence of an ill Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood's leading scorer, and injured point guard DA Houston. Wade had 19 of his 22 points after halftime, while Walyn Napper added 16 points and four assists. Michael Christmas and Leslie Nkereuwem each chipped in 10, with Christmas adding eight rebounds.

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO