Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
Police looking for man wanted in Tulsa woman's killing
Officers received a disturbance call to a home near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue around 5:50 a.m.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
news9.com
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
5 Men Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested five men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint early in November. According to the police, the victim went to buy a gun from Darrin Horn near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Officers say when the victim handed over the money, Horn pointed...
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow woman dies after collision with tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died after a car she was riding in collided with a tractor trailer on the Turner Turnpike Wednesday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Betty Turner, 74, of Broken Arrow was a passenger in a car when the driver, Sarah Ready, 29,...
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Neglect
A Tulsa man was arrested for child neglect, according to reports from Tulsa Police. Court documents say Telly Thomas failed to provide his three children with a stable home, often moving them to stay in hotels or sleep in the car, and did not enroll them in school for more than a year. The document goes on to say that the children had been exposed to drugs and that one of his kids tested positive for meth and benzodiazepines.
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
Comments / 0