A Tulsa man was arrested for child neglect, according to reports from Tulsa Police. Court documents say Telly Thomas failed to provide his three children with a stable home, often moving them to stay in hotels or sleep in the car, and did not enroll them in school for more than a year. The document goes on to say that the children had been exposed to drugs and that one of his kids tested positive for meth and benzodiazepines.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO