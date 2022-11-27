Read full article on original website
Enhance Your Product Images with Lightroom and Photoshop
If you have limited resources available to create your product images is there any way you can make them pop in post-production? In this step by step tutorial we walk through the editing process used to finish this image. There are many different ways to edit images and you will find your own workflow for that purpose. For this, I chose to edit via Lightroom and Photoshop as I felt the clean-up tools in Photoshop would be best suited.
Helpful Advice for Young and Budding Photographers
Are you a young and budding photographer, looking for your way in a complex world with numerous paths available to you? This fantastic video tutorial features an experienced photographer critiquing a range of images and offering some valuable advice along the way. Coming to you from Ted Forbes with The...
How Big Is the Problem With Noise in Digital Photos Really?
I keep on seeing the advertisements about software for reducing noise in digital photos. It gives the idea noise is always a huge problem that needs to be addressed. This is advertising, of course. Or is it indeed an issue that we have to solve with specialized software?. This is...
Fstoppers Photographer of the Month (November 2022): Karthik Subramaniam
The Fstoppers community is brimming with creative vision and talent. Every day, we comb through your work, looking for images to feature as the Photo of the Day or simply to admire your creativity and technical prowess. In 2022, we're featuring a new photographer every month, whose portfolio represents both stellar photographic achievement and a high level of involvement within the Fstoppers community.
Why Some Photographers Prefer Prime Lenses
If you are new to photography, one of the most important distinctions you should learn is the difference between prime and zoom lenses. While neither is better than the other, they each have distinct advantages and disadvantages, which is why some photographers prefer primes and some stick with zooms. This helpful video discusses why one photographer prefers primes.
Winter Wonderland
This is a shot I took last night from our backyard. I really love the mix of daylight and city lights.
How to Get Clean Photos When Shooting at High ISOs
Depending on what you shoot, you might have to take photos at high ISO levels. While modern cameras have made remarkable advancements in their ability to handle high ISOs, you will still have to deal with noise. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to work to reduce that noise and to get clean images.
This Camera Lets You Take Double the Number of Pictures
The beauty of digital photography is that once you have paid for the camera and storage, you can take as many images as you want at essentially no additional cost. Of course, on the other hand, when it comes to film photography, every press of the shutter incurs an additional cost. So, a film camera that promises to double the number of images you can take with every roll sounds quite intriguing. This neat video will show you one such camera.
DSLR Pinhole
I thought I would try out pinhole photography, so I grabbed my trusty Canon ESO Rebel R5. It is about 37 degrees outside and I am wearing a Hawaiian shirt, so I only had time for the one photo. Canon EOS Rebel T3 w/no lens. ISO 100 ~ 1 second.
A Review of the Impressively Affordable TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 Lens
TTArtisan has established themselves as a manufacturer of often astonishingly affordable lenses that still offer decent or even good image quality, often far outperforming their cost. The 27mm f/2.8 continues that trend by offering Fujifilm X Series users a wide angle lens with autofocus for just $149. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in use.
A Review of the Highly Useful Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
24mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are prized by many creatives for their versatility, as they are at home in a wide range of genres and applications. The Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM builds on that flexibility by adding macro capabilities and image stabilization to the equation, making it quite the intriguing lens for a lot of users. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
A Review of the Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera for Photography
With the highest resolution available in a full frame camera, loads of dynamic range, and a host of other advanced features, the Sony a7R V might be the ultimate 35mm camera for photographers. This excellent video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
