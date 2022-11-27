AMES, Iowa – SIUE women's basketball played No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum in front of a crowd of 9,689 fans. The Cyclones came ready to score, as they shot 48 percent in the contest and downed the Cougars 93-43. Iowa State scored 46 of its points in the paint while holding SIUE to just 18.

