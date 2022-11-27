ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

No. 8 Iowa State Downs SIUE on Tuesday Night

AMES, Iowa – SIUE women's basketball played No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum in front of a crowd of 9,689 fans. The Cyclones came ready to score, as they shot 48 percent in the contest and downed the Cougars 93-43. Iowa State scored 46 of its points in the paint while holding SIUE to just 18.
Men's Basketball Blows By St. Ambrose for Fifth Straight Win

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's basketball defeated St. Ambrose 89-54 Tuesday and, in the process, matched a pair of program highs. The Cougars won their fifth consecutive game tying the longest winning streak at the Division I level and earned their sixth nonconference win of the year, matching last year's team for the most nonconference wins in a season.
John Reape Joins SIUE Athletic Performance Staff

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE Associate Athletic Director for High Performance Mark Jamison has announced the addition of John Reape as the Assistant Director of Athletic Performance. Reape comes to SIUE after spending four years at Maryville University in St. Louis. He previously spent one year at University of Missouri...
