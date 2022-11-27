ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.

On Sunday evening, police said the girl was found and explained the circumstances behind her disappearance.

Police said the 10-year-old girl ran away after getting in an argument with her mother.

Police, including a K9 and the helicopter, and dozens of neighbors were out looking for her.

Early in the search, police found a group of kids around the girl’s age. The group told police they didn’t know the girl or where she was.

Later in the day, police spoke to the same group of kids again. Police said the kids weren’t honest with them the first time and changed their story when re-interviewed.

Police said while they were searching the house, “Jamya miraculously popped up on the front porch.”

All of the officers were grateful she was found safe and well.

Police advised parents to talk with their children and “emphasize the importance of helping the police, especially during situations such as this.”

