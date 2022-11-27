Read full article on original website
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Plane hits coyote during takeoff on runway, returns to RDU
Plane hitting coyote at RDU indicative of Triangle's growing wildlife population
Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote
Southwest airplane hits coyote while taking off from RDU
Morning rain fails to extinguish landfill fire in NE Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The steady rain that fell Wednesday morning dampened but did not extinguish a fire that's been burning for days at a Raleigh landfill. The Wake County fire marshal told WRAL News he expected the fire to be completely out by the end of the day. Neighbors...
Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC
Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians
A 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m. The driver sped away, and the girl died in the hospital, Raleigh police said. The girl’s death is a reminder of the dangers pedestrians can face...
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
1 injured, US 29 North reopen after being closed following crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 North in Greensboro are now reopen. Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro were closed. One person...
herecomestheguide.com
14 Stunning Wedding Venues in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina
Searching for a show-stopping wedding venue in North Carolina’s Triad? Anchored between Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point, this bustling region offers a myriad of stunning locations that make the perfect backdrop for your sweet celebration. From grand galas in a luxe ballroom to country-chic shindig at a serene ranch, you’ll find the perfect space to match your style here!
cbs17
Raleigh police set up a speed trap during Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road. A total of 80 citations...
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
cbs17
3 crashes cause heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates Sunday afternoon, NCDOT reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three crashes caused heavy delays on several Raleigh interstates after all occurring within just one hour, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It comes as rain, wind and thunder move through the area. NCDOT reported that the first crash happened at 1:11 p.m....
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
Autopsy report agrees man accidentally fell to his death from damaged airplane back in July
The autopsy report for Charles Hew Crooks has been released just over four months after he fell out of an airplane before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
