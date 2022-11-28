ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Police have person of interest in Riverside homicide investigation

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 12:20 p.m. (11/28):

Riverside police are investigating the “suspicious death” of one man, whose body was found in a home, as a homicide.

Crews responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive near Spinning Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis was at the scene for hours Sunday evening and a major with the Riverside Police Department confirmed this is being investigated as a homicide,

“We got a call here on a welfare check, made entry into the residence and found a male deceased,” said Major Angela Jackson of Riverside Police.

Friends of the victim, only described as a man between 25-30 years old, were not able to contact him throughout the day and became worried.

On Monday, Major Matthew Strugeon said the man was found inside the residence in the living room near the front door.

“There was no forced entry,” she told told News Center 7.

The man’s death has been labeled “suspicious” at this time.

Sturgeon said Riverside Police had a person of interest, but they’re unable to release any additional information on that at this time.

Ohio BCI confirmed that it is helping process the scene and piece together any evidence, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

Investigators are looking at Ring Doorbell footage and looking for anybody suspicious in the area.

Lewis spoke with neighbors Sunday night as they watched the investigation play out.

“Very shocked, sad,” said Serafina Perez. “Sad for the community, the neighborhood, and the family.”

Kaden Kribacek told News Center 7 he’s lived in the area for about nearly six years and doesn’t think they’ve ever had anything like this happen.

“I walk up and down this street almost every day,” he said. “Buses go by this street, there’s little kids always up and down, you always see kids walking around the sidewalk. It’s just shocking.”

The name of the man has not yet been released.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

