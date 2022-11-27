ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: The Oregon State Beavers hand the Oregon Ducks their third loss of the season with a big comeback effort

By Jonathan Suni
Emerald Media
 3 days ago
Emerald Media

Breaking: Redshirt freshman quarterback Jay Butterfield enters transfer portal ahead of Oregon bowl game

Oregon quarterback Jay Butterfield announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account, on Wednesday, November 30. In 2020, Butterfield’s first year at Oregon, he elected to redshirt. Then, Butterfield recorded just three pass attempts during the following two seasons. He completed two of those passes for a total of 23 yards.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Sophomore wide receiver Dont’e Thornton enters transfer portal ahead of Oregon bowl game

Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account, on Monday, November 28. Thornton played a total of 13 games throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He accumulated 26 catches for 541 yards and 3 touchdowns. His career recently gained momentum over Oregon’s final three games of the season.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten

(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
NEWPORT, OR
KGW

'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Famed Holiday Show Tradition Back on Oregon Coast, at Newport Performing Arts Center

(Newport, Oregon) – Oh what fun it is to ride on a red octopus tonight..... Rather, a Red Octopus Theatre Company production, whereby an annual holiday favorite returns to the central Oregon coast. The company bounces back into the spotlight at the Newport Performing Arts Center in – you guessed it – Newport, with its fanciful “The Christmas Show!”
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB

At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
LEBANON, OR
Emerald Media

Hot Flash Heat Wave brought the heat at WOW Hall

By the end of the night walking out into the barren street, I felt like I was walking on a cloud. Great concerts always have a way of filling you up with a high-like sense of euphoria as you make your way home. The night of Nov. 14 was no exception. After seeing my current indie obsession, Hot Flash Heat Wave, tear up the stage in their own quirky way, the long walk home had me gleaming.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Chemical spill at University of Oregon forces evacuation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon forced the evacuation of several buildings Tuesday evening, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. A lab technician reportedly dropped a bottle containing beta-mercaptoethanol, causing it to shatter and give off toxic fumes. The chemical is used in biological research and can be deadly with prolonged exposure, although brief exposure usually causes irritation to exposed areas including breathing passageways. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The scene was quickly cleaned up, and fire teams left at about 5:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients. Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Nurse Burnout; Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend; Public Art; Holiday Festival

Oregon nurses are urging state lawmakers to make hospitals better and safer places to work. With the 2023 legislative session just around the corner, the Oregon Nurses Association is calling for changes that will ensure minimum staffing standards based on patient numbers and accountability for hospitals so that there are enough nurses on the floor. Matt Calzia with the nurses’ union says the lack of staffing has real implications for patients. For instance, if a nurse goes on break for lunch, another nurse assumes care of their patients, doubling the other nurse’s workload during that time.
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
klcc.org

Sea of Lights display reopens at the Oregon Coast Aquarium

For the first time in three years, Newport’s Oregon Coast Aquarium will be illuminated by colorful lights strung up alongside the various aquatic exhibits. The annual event, known as Sea of Lights, had been canceled twice due to the pandemic, but visitors will now be able to view the indoor galleries and touch pool lit up with vibrant hues in the spirit of the holiday season. Children in attendance will also get the opportunity to line up and take pictures with Santa Claus.
NEWPORT, OR

