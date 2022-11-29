Cyber Monday Lego deals live: save on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more

Cyber Monday Lego deals may be over for another year, but that doesn't mean you can't still make a great saving. The offers that are still left are pretty great overall, so it's worth taking a look to see if you can't find the kit you've always wanted - or a gift for someone else - at an all-time low. Record prices are available on everything from Super Mario to Star Wars, for example.

To save you time as well as money, we've rounded up the most enticing Cyber Monday Lego deals here. There's certainly no shortage of choice; most of the biggest franchises are included in the reductions, and many of the best Lego sets have enjoyed dramatic price cuts as well. That means this is a great time to be shopping for those little plastic bricks.

Essentially, keep a close eye on this page for all the top Cyber Monday Lego deals in 2022 - but move fast. The offers are starting to dry up, so now's the time to hit that checkout if you want to avoid disappointment.

Hey everyone, Benjamin here to take you through some of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals that are floating around right now. I'm the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor (which means I'm responsible for all our Lego coverage), and I've been writing about the hobby for over three years now.

It won't just be me handling these savings, though; the fantastic Molly, Hope, and Fay will be taking you through the best reductions as and when they happen.

Let's get started!

Lego Back to the Future DeLorean | $199.99 $159.99 with code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' at Zavvi

One of the most tempting offers so far would have to be this discount on the Lego DeLorean from Back to the Future, and it's even better value in today's Cyber Monday Lego deals than it was during Black Friday. Beforehand, you were only saving $15. Now, though? You can get it for $159.99 at Zavvi rather than almost $200 if you use the code 'BFTIMEMACHINE' at checkout.

UK price: £169.99 £139.99 at Zavvi

Lego Star Wars The Child | $89.99 $71.99 at Amazon

This is definitely one of the cutest sets out there right now, so it's good news that you can pick it up for a whole lot less as part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals. It's currently $71.99 at Amazon instead of almost $90, so now's the time to strike if you'd had your eye on this adorable kit.



UK price: £69.99 £61.28 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars BD-1 | £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon



One of the best bits about the Jedi: Fallen Order video game was this little robot companion, and now you can bring your own real-life version home with the official Lego kit. It's been slashed in price down to £69.99 at Amazon rather than almost £90, so today's Cyber Monday Lego deals present one of the best opportunities to pick it up.

That's me done for the day, so I'll bid you adieu for now and pass you over to my very talented colleagues Molly, Hope, and Fay - they'll be taking you through the top Cyber Monday Lego deals from here on in! Thanks for following along, and have a great evening. May your day be good and your discounts better!

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £409.99 £329.99 at Zavvi

Zavvi has a great offer on the Lego Hogwarts Castle. This is one of the most iconic Lego sets around for fans of the Wizarding World – and the detail is very impressive too. You'll find everything here, from fan-favorite characters like Harry Potter himself and Hagrid, to creatures who have escaped the Forbidden Forest... This is one of the best deals we've seen on the castle, so could be a perfect choice this Black Friday weekend.

US buyers, Zavvi also has it on offer for you – $469.99 $359.99 with the code BFCASTLE at Zavvi

Lego Super Mario Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set | $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking to build out your Super Mario Lego universe, Amazon has a deal on this Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower for Cyber Monday. The expansion pack includes characters Boss Sumo Bro and a Crowber, but is a perfect addition if you’ve already got Mario and Luigi as they can topple the tower. This is also one of Lego’s more child-friendly options as it is suitable for kids six and up.

Rest assured UK shoppers, the set is also on offer across the pond too – £24.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Spice Girls Tribute Brick Headz | $49.99 $34.99 at Lego

You know what you want, what you really really want? All five of the Spice Girls made out of Lego to sit on your desk! Okay so maybe you weren't expecting to see a deal on one of the biggest girl groups of the 90s in this list but it's definitely a worthwhile investment for you or the Spice Girls fans in your life.

Good news to the Spice Girls fans in the UK, you can also pick up this deal for even less this Cyber Monday - £44.99 £26.99.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-wing Starfighter | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Looking to bring more Star Wars into your life? Build your very own version of Luke Skywalker's X-wing with this set, available at a $10 discount at Walmart. Plus, you get mini Luke, Leia, General Dodonna, and R2-D2 minifigures included.

If you're in the UK, you can also get this set at a reduced price: £44.99 £35.99 at Smyths .

Lego Marvel I Am Groot | $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon

Bring your own adorable Baby Groot home with this cute Lego set, available at an $11 discount from Amazon. Not only is Groot posable, but a (fake) cassette tape is also included, so you can set the little guy up to dance to his favorite tunes.

You can also get this set at a discount in the UK: £44.99 £22.99 at Smyths .

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Channel your inner Thanos with the Lego Infinity Gauntlet, available for a $16 reduction at Amazon. It comes with its own stand, so once you're finished assembling the kit, you can proudly display your Infinity Gauntlet in your home.

In the UK, you can find a deal here: £79.99 £45.00 at Amazon .

Lego Batcave The Riddler Face-off | $79.99 $63.99 at Lego

Riddle me this – how do you build your very own Batcave? With this Lego set, of course! It's reduced by $16 on the official Lego site, and the kit comes with six minifigures, including Batman, Catwoman, and the Riddler, along with a variety of accessories.

Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 2022 | $44.99 $24.22 at Walmart

If you're not in the market for a candy advent calendar this year, then try this Guardians of the Galaxy themed Lego kit, reduced by $20 at Walmart. The set comes with 24 gifts, meaning every day of the holiday season can be packed with Guardians-themed cheer.

In the UK, find the set discounted here: £29.99 £20.99 at Lego .

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader helmet | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon



If you're on the hunt for a particularly imposing display piece, then look no further than this Lego Darth Vader helmet. It's sure to look striking in any room of the home – and at this discount, it's only $8 up from its cheapest price ever at Amazon.

Lego Optimus Prime | $179.99 $144.99 at Amazon

This Lego Optimus Prime kit is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon, so you can build the Transformers character for less this Cyber Monday. The set is 1,508 pieces and even comes with a few accessories, too.

In the UK, you can find a discount here: £159.99 £105.99 at Amazon .

Harry Potter & Hermione Granger | £114.99 £80.49 at Lego

Fans of the Wizarding World rejoice – this iconic Harry Potter set is on offer. You can build your own Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, complete with buildable wands. The figures are also moveable as well – and could be a great opportunity to build a Lego set with a friend with two to make. The kit is also due to retire pretty soon, so it could be your last chance to get your hands on it this Cyber Monday. Accio!

US readers, the set also has 40% off as well – $119.99 $71.99 at Lego

Lego Star Wars Razor Crest | £139.99 £97.99 at Lego

Mando and Baby Yoda can travel in style in this Lego set, down 30% at Amazon in the Cyber Monday sale – meaning the kit is currently at its best ever price on the site. The set features four minifigures, including Grogu and Din Djarin, and you get to build the inside of the Razor Crest, too.

In the UK, find a discount here: £119.99 £112.99 at Amazon .

Lego NINJAGO Kai’s Golden Dragon Raider | £89.99 £41.99 at Amazon

In one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve spotted so far, Ninjago fans can enjoy a huge 53% off this set. The kit allows you to build a ninja multi-terrain car with two different modes. Also included are seven minifigures – including Golden Kai, Golden Dragon Zane with horned wings, and Skylor – and lots of weapons. So battle against the forces of evil and get sucked into the story of teenage ninjas with this great set.

This is a UK exclusive at the moment, but we’ll keep tracking the set to see if there are any US discounts as Cyber Monday continues.

Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Once in a blue moon, a great Cyber Monday deal like this lands. This expert-level kit was developed in collaboration with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of man walking on the moon. Featuring a highly detailed replica of the iconic Apollo 11 Eagle Lunar Lander, the collectible kit includes detachable ascent and descent stages, a lunar surface display base, and two astronaut minifigures. And with 30% off, you can channel your inner space explorer for less.

No discounts in the UK yet, but you can buy this rare set at full price at Lego for £89.99 .

Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet | $69.99 $48.99 at Amazon

If Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet isn't quite your thing, you can still wield the might of the Infinity Stones with this Marvel Nano Gauntlet set. Once you've built the Iron Man themed kit, it's perfect for display, too – and it's posable. Amazon's deal brings this set down to the cheapest it's ever been on the site.

Technic App-Controlled 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros | £284.99 £144 at Very

If you want to build an authentic mini-version of a 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck, Very has a great deal for Cyber Monday. There are plenty of amazing details here, including a working suspension, a service hatch with a gearbox, and an engine complete with a spinning radiator fan. It’s also got a very cool addition compared to other Technic models as it has differential locking included. And once you made it all, the fun really begins as you can control it via the Lego CONTROL+ app. What are you waiting for, hop in!

This is another UK exclusive, unfortunately for US readers. But you can get a Technic Porsche 911 for almost 20% off – $179.99 $145 at Amazon

Lego Friends Horse Show Trailer | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a Christmas present for the little Lego fans in your life, this set is a great choice of gift – and at a 30% discount, it's the cheapest the kit has ever been on Amazon. The set comes with two horse figures, a car, a trailer, and three mini-dolls: perfect for hours of play.

Lego Shang-Chi Battle at the Ancient Village | $39.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a gift for the Marvel fan in your life? Well, this Lego set lets you recreate a classic scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . Embrace your inner superhero as you build this replica of the spectacular dragon, complete with moveable pieces and a water base. The kit also includes minifigures Shang-Chi, Wenwu, Xialing, and Death Dealer to recreate the climactic fight from the hit movie. It’s a decent saving too with $12 off its original price.

The Lego kit is also on offer in the UK too – £34.99 £27.99 at Lego

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian: Imperial Light Cruiser | $159.99 $95.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 40% price cut brings this Star Wars set down to the lowest its ever been on the site. You get multiple mini-figures with the kit – including Mando and Grogu – and a variety of accessories come with the set, too. As this is a Lightning Deal, it's a good idea to act fast if you've got your eye on this piece.

Lego The Great Pyramid of Giza | £119.99 £95.99 at Lego

Calling all history nerds, this Lego replica of the Great Pyramid of Giza is now on offer at the official Lego store. This set is due to ship a couple of weeks ahead of Christmas so would make a great present for all the pyramid or Lego fans in your life. It will take you a little while to build it in full though as it requires 1,476 pieces and includes the River Nile as well as the Great Pyramid’s main tunnels and chambers.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon

You can get a modest saving on this Lego Mando and Grogu Brick Headz figure which would make a great stocking filler for any Star Wars fan. These two are also great gifts for those just getting started with Lego as this build isn't as tricky as some of the bigger builds on this list.

Do not fear UK Grogu fans, we've found a similar deal just for you - £17.99 £13.49 .

Lego Super Mario Yoshi Gift House Expansion Set | $29.99 $23.99 at Target

We're heading toward the end of Cyber Monday now so why not start thinking about picking up some Christmas presents? Here's a perfect stocking filler for the Lego Super Mario fans in your life as this Yoshi expansion can be paired perfectly with many of the other Lego Super Mario sets. Not only will you get an adorable little Lego Yoshi figure, but also a playset, and Monty Mole!

This set is available pretty much anywhere that sells the other Lego Super Mario sets but there's currently a deal at Very for our UK readers - $29.99 $24.99 .

(Image credit: Lego)

Once you get past this guy's slightly cursed appearance, this Lego Super Hero Venom build is actually pretty cool! And the even better news is that it's down by just a little at Best Buy this Cyber Monday. Venom is just one of the superheroes we've seen in this collection but the symbiote is definitely one of the more impressive builds to take on - just look at all those teeth!

UK readers can pick up the exact same deal for even less this Cyber Monday at Zavvi - £59.99 £47.99

(Image credit: Lego)

Who could resist these little cuties? Part of Lego's Brick Headz line, these two shorthaired cats would make the perfect stocking filler and sit perfectly on top of a cat lover's desk. They're also an easy first build for those getting to grips with the little plastic bricks, what's not to love?!

Lego Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon | $34.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

If there was an IP perfect for a Lego collaboration, it would be Minecraft. Thankfully, this is very much already a thing and so fans of the survival sandbox game can easily pick up one of the collaborative sets, like the one pictured above. One of the main draws of the Lego Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon set though is that it is currently selling for $7 less this Cyber Monday!

Lego Galaxy Explorer | $100 $75 at Walmart

The Lego Galaxy Explorer is one for the old-school Lego fans - a scaled-up remake of a classic 1979 set from the original Lego Space line. It's a gorgeous set whether or not you were building with bricks decades ago, with impressive interior spaces and lovely retro astronaut minifigs. $75 at Walmart is still pricey, but a nice discount off the original tag.

Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar | $44.99 $35.99 at Walmart

Lego, Star Wars, and advent calendars makes for a pretty potent holiday gift combination, so a nice little discount on the Lego Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar is good to see. $35.99 at Walmart will get you a box with 24 little builds to enjoy, ranging from adorably tiny starships to holiday-themed minifigs including C-3PO and R2-D2 in matching Christmas sweaters.

Lego Classic 90 Years of Play | $49.99 $39.97 at Walmart

There are a lot of very cool sets in this blog, but sometimes, you just need a big ol' pile of Lego bricks. That's exactly what the Lego Classic 90 Years of Play set gets you - though, of course, there are a few miniature builds paying tribute to some of Lego's most notable sets. Either way, $39.97 at Walmart is a solid deal for 1,100 bricks.

Lego Bonsai Tree | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart

'Floral arrangements' might not immediately come to mind when you think of Lego, but the company's series of plant builds have become some of its most visually-striking adult-oriented sets. For my money, the Bonsai Tree is the most attractive of them all, and $39.99 at Walmart is a very good price for such an intricate set.

The best Cyber Monday Lego deals of 2022

And that's it, the Cyber Monday Lego deals have officially come to an end! But that doesn't mean you need to up sticks and go. There are still some savings available right now, and I've listed the best ones below.

Thanks for following along, everyone - it's been a real pleasure. Fingers crossed that you managed to get what you wanted!



