Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) for Monday Night Football in Week 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Steelers vs. Colts odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The good news is that the Steelers posted a season-high 30 points last week at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The bad news is that the Steelers allowed 37 points, the second-most they’ve surrendered this season.

Pittsburgh is just 1-3 in its last 4 games, although it is 3-2 against the spread (ATS) across the past 5, and the Under is 4-2 in the past 6 games.

The Colts are coming off a 17-16 loss last week at the Philadelphia Eagles, but coach Jeff Saturday’s team played well and covered as 6.5-point underdogs. Indianapolis 1-1 straight up (SU) and 2-0 ATS since the former Colts center and more recently, former ESPN analyst Saturday took the reins.

Indy is 2-3 at home, but 3-2 ATS there. Looking at totals, the Under is 9-2 in Colts games this season, including 4-1 in the past 5.

Steelers at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 4:18 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Steelers +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Colts -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Steelers +2.5 (-104) | Colts -2.5 (-116)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Steelers at Colts key injuries

Steelers

  • LB Robert Spillane (back) questionable
  • RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) out
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) out

Colts

  • DL DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness) questionable
  • LB Zaire Franklin (illness) questionable
  • TE Kylen Granson (illness) doubtful
  • DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) questionable
  • DE Kwity Paye (ankle) out

Steelers at Colts picks and predictions

Prediction

Colts 20, Steelers 18

INDIANAPOLIS (-145) is a strong play, especially if you don’t want to mess around with laying the points with the spread as this should be a close, low-scoring game.

Three of the Colts’ past 4 games were one-possession games. For the season, 8 of their 11 games were decided by one score, including 2 overtime contests. Win or lose, Indy games are close.

As for Pittsburgh, while the season hasn’t been up to the lofty standards of the Steelers, 3 of their past 5 games have been one-possession finals — as have 6 of their 10 overall.

PASS.

If you like the Colts -2.5 (-116), just play them on the money line at -145 juice. It isn’t that big of a difference, and I expect this game to come right down to the end, perhaps due to a missed 2-point conversion, etc. … It will be that close.

UNDER 39 (-108) is the slight lean in this prime-time matchup.

The Steelers offense has really struggled this season, and their best quality is running the football. The Colts defense is solid against the run, allowing just 113.5 rushing yards per game. Overall, the Indy defense ranks 4th in the NFL with only 307.6 total yards allowed, including 194.2 passing yards per game to rank 6th.

While the Colts have run the ball well lately with a healthy RB Jonathan Taylor, stopping the run is what the Steelers defense does best. Pittsburgh yields just 103.4 rushing yards per game to rank 7th in the NFL.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

