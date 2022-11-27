ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Fugitive arrested following SWAT standoff in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive police say barricaded himself inside a home in central El Paso during a SWAT call was taken into custody without incident. The standoff happened Monday at 8:25 p.m. at the 3300 block of Harrison. According to police, the Gang Unit went to the home...
KFOX 14

Crash on I-10 east near Vinton caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 after Vinton Wednesday morning., according to El Paso fire dispatch. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash. It's...
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
KFOX 14

Car wrecks into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a canal along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
YAHOO!

El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar

A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
KFOX 14

Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
cbs4local.com

Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
KTSM

Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
KTSM

KVIA

Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
KVIA ABC-7

Man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso earlier this month arrested

EL PASO, Texas -- The man that was seen walking down the Joe Battle area carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear on November 10 has been arrested. Mario Fernando Diaz, 28, caused alarm to many El Pasoans in the Far East when he was seen walking in several El Paso neighborhoods and near The post Man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso earlier this month arrested appeared first on KVIA.
