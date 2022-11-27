Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
SWAT situation took place in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation happened in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is took place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of aggravated...
KVIA
Fugitive arrested following SWAT standoff in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive police say barricaded himself inside a home in central El Paso during a SWAT call was taken into custody without incident. The standoff happened Monday at 8:25 p.m. at the 3300 block of Harrison. According to police, the Gang Unit went to the home...
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 east near Vinton caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 after Vinton Wednesday morning., according to El Paso fire dispatch. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash. It's...
Catalytic converters stolen from El Paso school buses, other vehicles during break
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Monday after the Thanksgiving break, bus drivers for the Region 19 Head Start Program came to work only to find their buses making some strange noises. It was later they discovered that 28 catalytic converters had been stolen from buses and other Region 19 vehicles during the holiday break […]
El Paso man killed in head-on wreck in Hudspeth County over Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 61-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when a car driven by another El Pasoan hit him head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. along U.S. 62/180 near mile post 52 […]
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
KFOX 14
Car wrecks into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a canal along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
YAHOO!
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar
A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
Inmate at El Paso County jail allegedly kicks officer, tries to steal duty weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence […]
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
KFOX 14
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
cbs4local.com
Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
YAHOO!
Mexican girl, 12, dies after hit by truck on Border Highway in El Paso's Lower Valley
A 12-year-old girl from Mexico is dead after she and her mother were struck by a pickup Saturday night while with a group crossing the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso police said. The deadly collision occurred at 5:52 p.m. on the westbound lanes...
Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
1 person injured after rollover crash on I-10 West Saturday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. late Saturday night near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on […]
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to host car show, toy drive to help those in need
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Majesty Car Club, will hold a toy drive. It will take place Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks restaurant at the Fountains at Farah from noon to 5 p.m. There will be trucks and cars on display for the public to enjoy. […]
Traveler tries to use dedicated commuter lane at El Paso bridge to smuggle drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An cross-border traveler was arrested and is facing charges in a failed drug smuggling effort when he tried to bring nearly 20 pounds of cocaine through the SENTRI lane at the Stanton Street bridge. “The use of SENTRI is a privilege but participants are not exempt from inspection,” said CBP […]
Man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso earlier this month arrested
EL PASO, Texas -- The man that was seen walking down the Joe Battle area carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear on November 10 has been arrested. Mario Fernando Diaz, 28, caused alarm to many El Pasoans in the Far East when he was seen walking in several El Paso neighborhoods and near The post Man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso earlier this month arrested appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0