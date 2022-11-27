Read full article on original website
Trevor Lawrence partners with Lift Jax to sport cleat in upcoming game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Jaguars fans gathered at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield for Jaguars all-access featuring guests Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. The Jaguars quarterback is coming off of a big win against the Ravens, and this weekend against the Detroit Lions he looks to wear special cleats to help promote Lift Jax and its work on Jacksonville’s Eastside.
