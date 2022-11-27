Read full article on original website
MRN BOOK NOOK: Leigh Mackenzie “She Seems So Normal”
Author Leigh Mackenzie, who lives in both Chicago and Quincy, shares her powerful story of overcoming sexual abuse as a child and its long-term affects. She discusses her journey of faith and healing with Ron Kinscherf in this chat about her book “She Seems So Normal”. The Quincy...
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Wreaths Across America and another Yohn outburst in court
What started out as a simple status hearing and an opportunity to set a date for a hearing to review eight motions filed by Bradley Yohn ended with Yohn being escorted from an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning yelling obscenities at Judge Roger Thomson, calling him a “piece of s**t.”
Letter to the Editor: Ran into Ebbings during their Great Loop adventure
I talked with the Ebbings (read the story of Rob and Vicki Ebbing here) at Two Rivers Marina last fall as they started their Great Loop adventure, giving them a few tips on my wife’s and my Great Loop adventure and long river trips which started from Two Rivers Marina in 2013 and spanned the next five years.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022
Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
Culver-Stockton College to offer assistance during FAFSA filing night on Wednesday
CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College Office of Financial Aid will be the host of two FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) filing nights to assist students and families financially preparing to attend college during the 2023-24 academic year. The filing nights are Nov. 30 and Jan. 18...
Analysis of changes to building code delivered late to aldermen; vote tabled until mid-January
QUINCY — Aldermen voted last week to make three changes to an ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code. They voted to remove mandated sprinkler systems, mandated installation of sheetrock underneath the basement mandated installation of a self-closing door from the garage to the house.
HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
DAILY MUDDY: Future of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax
Bob Gough and Brittany Boll sit in for an ailing Ashley Conrad to talk about what is happening with the City of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax revenue and what is the likelihood that it will stay in place when it is scheduled to sunset in 2025. Miss Clipping...
Five people facing second-degree murder charges in beating death of Hannibal man to be arraigned Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 will be arraigned Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court. Four of those people — Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne and Kaelin Rickey —...
Harrison, Sixth to close briefly this week for street repairs
QUINCY — South Sixth between Maine and Jersey Streets will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to allow for street repairs. This section of road will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Harrison Street between 23rd and 24th Streets...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
Six aldermen file petitions to run again, but Mast decides to spend more time with family
QUINCY — After nearly four years as an alderman, John Mast decided he had missed enough time with his kids. Mast, a Republican in the city’s 5th Ward, chose not to file paperwork to run for re-election. Monday was the final day to file petitions. Mast said he...
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Quincy man receives 14-year prison sentence for aggravated domestic battery in Barry
PITTSFIELD, Ill. – John E. Resor of Quincy was sentenced Wednesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an aggravated domestic battery committed on March 19 in Barry. Judge Charles H.W. Burch also sentenced Resor to concurrent 10-year sentences on two...
Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting
QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
Pittsfield Police arrest three men for stealing from Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Pittsfield Police arrested three men last week after a theft from the Pittsfield Farm and Home Supply store. Officers were called to the Pittsfield store on Nov. 25 following a report of suspicion of theft as one of the men was wearing a mask. According to...
