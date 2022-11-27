ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

MRN BOOK NOOK: Leigh Mackenzie “She Seems So Normal”

Author Leigh Mackenzie, who lives in both Chicago and Quincy, shares her powerful story of overcoming sexual abuse as a child and its long-term affects. She discusses her journey of faith and healing with Ron Kinscherf in this chat about her book “She Seems So Normal”. The Quincy...
QUINCY, IL
Letter to the Editor: Ran into Ebbings during their Great Loop adventure

I talked with the Ebbings (read the story of Rob and Vicki Ebbing here) at Two Rivers Marina last fall as they started their Great Loop adventure, giving them a few tips on my wife’s and my Great Loop adventure and long river trips which started from Two Rivers Marina in 2013 and spanned the next five years.
LOUISIANA, MO
QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022

Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
QUINCY, IL
Analysis of changes to building code delivered late to aldermen; vote tabled until mid-January

QUINCY — Aldermen voted last week to make three changes to an ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code. They voted to remove mandated sprinkler systems, mandated installation of sheetrock underneath the basement mandated installation of a self-closing door from the garage to the house.
QUINCY, IL
HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
HANNIBAL, MO
DAILY MUDDY: Future of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax

Bob Gough and Brittany Boll sit in for an ailing Ashley Conrad to talk about what is happening with the City of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax revenue and what is the likelihood that it will stay in place when it is scheduled to sunset in 2025. Miss Clipping...
QUINCY, IL
Harrison, Sixth to close briefly this week for street repairs

QUINCY — South Sixth between Maine and Jersey Streets will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to allow for street repairs. This section of road will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Harrison Street between 23rd and 24th Streets...
QUINCY, IL
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022

On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
QUINCY, IL
Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting

QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
Pittsfield Police arrest three men for stealing from Farm and Home

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Pittsfield Police arrested three men last week after a theft from the Pittsfield Farm and Home Supply store. Officers were called to the Pittsfield store on Nov. 25 following a report of suspicion of theft as one of the men was wearing a mask. According to...
PITTSFIELD, IL

